Kyrie Irving's Drew League Triple-Double Thrills Fans as Mavs Star Scores 20 in Win

AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

Kyrie Irving's long-awaited Drew League debut happened Saturday, and he did not disappoint.

The Dallas Mavericks guard scored 20 points while grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists in an 84-73 victory for the Nationwide Souljas. This made him the first NBA player to record a triple-double in the event's history, which spans back to 1973.

He impacted the pro-am event just like a true professional, helping his team in all aspects of the game and uplifting his teammates. The entire flow of the game changed every time he entered the court, and seeing his talent against different competition allowed him to showcase his skill.

Fans on Twitter showed appreciation for the well-rounded play from Irving.

After his stellar performance in the competition, Irving will now look toward building with Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks after he signed a three-year, $126 million contract this offseason.