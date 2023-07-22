X

    Kyrie Irving's Drew League Triple-Double Thrills Fans as Mavs Star Scores 20 in Win

    Jack MurrayJuly 22, 2023

    Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) signals to a teammate in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
    AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

    Kyrie Irving's long-awaited Drew League debut happened Saturday, and he did not disappoint.

    Drew League @DrewLeague

    Uncle Drew at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheDrew?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheDrew</a>.<br><br>Kyrie Irving makes his Drew League debut for Nationwide Souljas NEXT

    UR HUSBAND✝️ @KingBoydJr

    Kyrie at the drew is big time <a href="https://t.co/KxiuRUppxn">https://t.co/KxiuRUppxn</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Kyrie making his Drew League debut NOW 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/EiaIcV5vON">pic.twitter.com/EiaIcV5vON</a>

    The Dallas Mavericks guard scored 20 points while grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists in an 84-73 victory for the Nationwide Souljas. This made him the first NBA player to record a triple-double in the event's history, which spans back to 1973.

    MavsMuse @MavsMuse

    Kyrie Irving in his Drew League debut:<br><br>20 PTS<br>13 REB<br>11 AST<br><br>— Kai just became the 1st NBA player with a Triple Double at Drew League🤞 <a href="https://twitter.com/KyrieIrving?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KyrieIrving</a> <a href="https://t.co/tCl842pmy4">pic.twitter.com/tCl842pmy4</a>

    He impacted the pro-am event just like a true professional, helping his team in all aspects of the game and uplifting his teammates. The entire flow of the game changed every time he entered the court, and seeing his talent against different competition allowed him to showcase his skill.

    NBA @NBA

    Kyrie for 3⃣<br><br>Watch him hoop at <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> LIVE NOW on the NBA App 🔥<br><br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/NEIf5hezZ2">https://t.co/NEIf5hezZ2</a> <a href="https://t.co/pfhZ89PNEd">pic.twitter.com/pfhZ89PNEd</a>

    NBA @NBA

    KYRIE ON THE REJECTION 😳<br><br>Tap in and watch him hoop at <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> LIVE NOW on the NBA App 📲<br><br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/NEIf5hezZ2">https://t.co/NEIf5hezZ2</a> <a href="https://t.co/QpPsVbXSYh">pic.twitter.com/QpPsVbXSYh</a>

    Kyrie Center @kyriecenterig

    KYRIE HAS GOT HIMSELF A TRIPLE DOUBLE 🚨 <a href="https://t.co/y2JOW22Nc0">pic.twitter.com/y2JOW22Nc0</a>

    Fans on Twitter showed appreciation for the well-rounded play from Irving.

    Fredo @ProspectFredo

    I'm so happy to see Kyrie hooping in the Drew League. Love to see him hoop again <a href="https://twitter.com/KyrieIrving?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KyrieIrving</a>

    Fredo @ProspectFredo

    KYRIE TRIPLE DOUBLE IN THE DREW LEAGUE. WOW <a href="https://twitter.com/KyrieIrving?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KyrieIrving</a>

    Alexander 🖤 @lexthegreatt_

    Kyrie having a TD at the Drew is peak summer hoops.

    Lil Mountain 🏀 @_Kyrieinthe4th_

    Kyrie Triple Double he's not just a scorer man , this is an all around player 🫡

    Angel @oceanriamar

    Kyrie made that triple-double look so easy

    🐐 @Double_MB_

    Kyrie putting up a triple double in the drew league kinda crazy

    After his stellar performance in the competition, Irving will now look toward building with Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks after he signed a three-year, $126 million contract this offseason.