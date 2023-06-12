X

    Kyrie Irving Reportedly Expected to Make Drew League Debut in July

    Doric SamJune 12, 2023

    Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) practices dribbling the ball prior to the start of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
    AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

    While Kyrie Irving has yet to make a decision regarding his impending free agency, he has decided to spend part of his offseason playing in the famed Drew League in what would be his debut with the summer pro-am league:

    Law Murray 🥷🏾 @LawMurrayTheNU

    Kyrie Irving is expected to make his Drew League debut next month with Nation Wide Souljas

    In a video posted to social media, the Dallas Mavericks point guard can be heard telling a fan, "It's about time Uncle Drew came to the Drew."

    Kyrie Center @kyriecenterig

    Kyrie announced that he'll be playing in the Drew League this summer 👀<br><br>(<a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a>) <a href="https://t.co/cx5oo2PLSE">pic.twitter.com/cx5oo2PLSE</a>

    Irving had been announced to play in the Drew League last summer, but he ultimately did not show up to the game he was scheduled to participate in. Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that Irving playing "sounded like it was going to be a sure bet, but I don't know what happened."

    The Drew League, which was established in 1973, began its first week of play this weekend. It's not yet clear when exactly the 31-year-old Irving will make his league debut, but fans will certainly be filled with anticipation to see him light it up on the court.

