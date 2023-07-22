MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani Trade Suggestions in 2022 Angered Angels Owner Arte Moreno

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels are faced with the seemingly impossible decision of whether to trade Shohei Ohtani this summer, but it appears the discussion of a deal for the two-way phenom was initially brought up last season.

One rival executive who tried to land Ohtani last summer told ESPN's Buster Olney:

"That's the time [Arte Moreno] should've traded him, because his value was at its peak and the Angels weren't going anywhere. He would've been with his next team for two postseasons and somebody would've paid very well for that. They could've addressed a lot of roster issues."

However, Moreno, who owns the Angels, "reacted angrily" when the front office brought up the idea of trading Ohtani in July 2022, according to Olney.

"He had no interest in dealing his team's best hitter and best pitcher—not to mention the most marketable player in baseball—and scoffed at the suggestion," Olney wrote.

With Ohtani now set to enter free agency following the 2023 season, the Angels need to make the franchise-altering decision of whether to trade the Japanese superstar or risk losing him for nothing on the open market.

Ohtani's trade value has been hotly debated over the last week as he's unlike any other player.

The 29-year-old, who was named the American League MVP in 2021, is in the midst of another MVP-worthy campaign, slashing .305/.400/.676 with 35 home runs, 76 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He is also 8-5 on the mound with a 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 148 strikeouts in 111.2 innings across 19 starts.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday on MLB Central that league executives believe he could fetch a return similar to what the Washington Nationals received in exchange for Juan Soto.

The San Diego Padres landed Soto from the Nationals last summer in exchange for Luke Voit and prospects MacKenzie Gore, Jarlin Susana, CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell III and James Wood.

Whatever the return may be, fans are likely going to have to wait closer to the Aug. 1 deadline to see if Ohtani will be traded. Morosi reported Thursday that the Halos are "not close to a decision on whether to trade" him and are "likely to wait until the final 24-48 hours before the Aug. 1 deadline."

The Angels are currently fighting for a playoff spot and sit third in the American League West with a 50-48 record, four games back of a wild card berth. If they fall further out of contention, trading Ohtani will likely be more of a possibility.

Given Ohtani's skills both on the mound and at the plate, he's expected to become the highest-paid player in major league history on his next deal, and some believe he'll ink a contract worth at least $600 million.