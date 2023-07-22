British Open 2023: Tee Times, Pairings and Predictions for Sunday Schedule

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Brian Harman is in the driver's seat after three rounds of the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Wirral in Merseyside, England.

Harman sits at 12-under par through three rounds and is looking for his first win of 2022-23 and his third since turning pro in 2009. However, he didn't have one of the better performances in Saturday's third round, going two-under par.

Spaniard Jon Rahm had the best outing of the day to remain in contention for the title, going eight-under par for a total of six under through three rounds, but he still has a long way to go if he hopes to claim his fifth win of the campaign.

Viktor Hovland is also in contention to take home the Claret Jug after going five under in the third round for a total of five under through 54 holes to sit in a five-way tie for fourth place.

Royal Liverpool last hosted the Open Championship in 2014, when Rory McIlroy won the title. He currently sits in a six-way tie for 11th at three under through three rounds.

With the tournament slated to come to an end on Sunday, here's a look at the fourth-round tee times and a prediction on which golfers may make a push to claim the title.

Notable Sunday Tee Times

3:05 a.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Andrew Putnam

3:45 a.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler

7 a.m. ET: Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

7:10 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

7:20 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee

7:30 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Max Homa

8 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Emiliano Grillo

9:05 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

9:15 a.m. ET: Cameron Young, Brian Harman

All tee times can be found via Open Championship website.

Jon Rahm

Rahm did everything possible to get himself back into contention at the Open Championship on Saturday with a course-record 63 in the third round, and there's no reason to believe he can't claim the title.

Following a frustrating first two rounds, the 28-year-old birdied seven of his last 10 holes on Saturday to climb the leaderboard and now has all the momentum heading into the most important round of the tournament.

Now that he has positioned himself for a run to the top of the leaderboard, Rahm figures to remain in the mix for the title until the very end.

Rahm's best finish in the Open Championship came when he tied for third in 2021 at Royal St. George's Golf Course.

Cameron Young

Like Rahm, Young also had an impressive third round to better position himself for a run to the top of the leaderboard, going five under in the third round to move to seven-under entering Sunday.

One of his best shots of the day came on the 18th hole when he lifted a bunker shot and sunk a birdie to move within five strokes of Harman for the lead.

With most of the pressure on Harman entering the final round, Young could make a run for the title for his first career victory. However, that's a lot to ask of someone who turned pro in 2019, and this tournament may come down to Harman and Rahm as the main contenders.

The 26-year-old's best finish in the Open Championship came in 2022 when he finished second at St. Andrews.

Brian Harman

This is Harman's tournament to win as he holds a five-stroke lead entering Sunday's final round, and while Rahm and Young figure to be solid competitors, it would likely have to take some major slip ups for Harman to lose the lead at this stage.

"I've thought about winning majors for my whole entire life," Harman told reporters Saturday. "It's the whole reason I work as hard as I do and why I practice as much as I do and why I sacrifice as much as I do.

"Tomorrow if that's going to come to fruition for me, it has to be all about the golf. It has to be execution and just staying in the moment."

Harman has been a pretty steady player since turning pro in 2009, but this is arguably the biggest moment of his career and it's the closest he's ever been to winning a major. It's now or never for the 36-year-old.