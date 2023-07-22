NFL Rumors: Cardinals' Budda Baker Expected to Report to Camp After Trade Request

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Five months after requesting a trade, Budda Baker is likely going to report to training camp with the Arizona Cardinals next week.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the five-time Pro Bowler is expected to be at camp on Tuesday "but still is seeking to be paid near the top of the safety market."

Schefter reported earlier in the offseason that Baker told the Cardinals in February he either wanted a new contract that would make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL or be traded to another team.

David Mulugheta, Baker's agent, said in a text to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (h/t CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan) his client "never said" he wanted to be the highest-paid safety in the league.

"He just wants to be paid fairly for what he brings to the table," Garafolo said of the text exchange on June 30. "He told the team before the season that he wanted to go play for a contender and that he didn't want to be part of a rebuild. ... [I believe] it's time the Cardinals extend Budda if they believe he is a part of their future plans."

There was never any indication the Cardinals were seriously exploring trades involving Baker. One NFL executive recently told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler Baker is the "last guy you trade" because he's "true difference-maker" in the secondary.

The Cardinals are starting over in a lot of ways heading into the 2023 season. Head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort are replacing Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim, respectively.

DeAndre Hopkins was released in May, and Kyler Murray could miss at least half of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Baker is signed through 2024 with salaries of $13.1 million this season and $14.2 million next season. His $14.75 million average annual salary ranks sixth among all safeties.

A second-round pick by the Cardinals in 2017, Baker has appeared in 93 games over the past six seasons. He has recorded 650 combined tackles, 34 pass breakups, 32 tackles for loss and seven interceptions in his career.