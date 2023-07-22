X

NFL

    Odell Beckham Jr. 'Ready to Explode Again' After Joining Ravens, GM Eric DeCosta Says

    Jack MurrayJuly 22, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 8: Odell Beckham Jr. of the Rams with the Vince Lombarbi Trophy during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills on September 08, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
    Icon Sportswire

    The Baltimore Ravens have high hopes for Odell Beckham Jr.

    The team signed the receiver to a one-year, $15 million deal in April in a move that also helped the team agree to terms on a long-term contract with quarterback Lamar Jackson, and general manager Eric DeCosta thinks the team's prized wideout is due for a resurgent season.

    "What we saw was extremely encouraging," DeCosta told reporters regarding Beckham's rehab from his knee injury. "That's probably the thing that we're most excited about. We're getting somebody who's ready to explode again."

    Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl 56 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, has not suited up in a game since February 2022.

    Even so, DeCosta said he was even more sold on acquiring Beckham after speaking with the receiver in person.

    "I have to tell you, after two minutes in Arizona sitting across the table from Odell, I had no doubt in my mind that this was the right guy for the team," DeCosta said.

    The three-time pro bowler has five seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards in his career and has scored 56 touchdowns to date.

    He joins a Ravens team that went 10-7 in 2022 and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round.