    Report: Commanders Have 'No Timeline' for Possible Name Change After Sale of Team

    Adam WellsJuly 22, 2023

    LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 01: Washington Commanders helmet resting on the bench prior to the Cleveland Browns game versus the Washington Commanders on January 01, 2023, at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Washington Commanders' new ownership group might eventually change the team's nickname, but it doesn't appear to be a pressing matter at this point.

    Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, there is "no timeline" for the Commanders to consider a possible name change.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

