MLB Rumors: Mets' Justin Verlander Eyed by Giants, More Ahead of 2023 Trade Deadline

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

As the New York Mets continue to evaluate their plans ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, Justin Verlander could become an intriguing option for contending teams if he is willing to waive his no-trade clause.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the San Francisco Giants are among the teams looking into Verlander's status right now.

As rumors about Verlander potentially being on the trade block have increased in recent weeks, he hasn't wavered in his belief the Mets can build a championship-caliber team with him on the roster.

"I remain committed to trying to win a championship here," Verlander told The Athletic's Will Sammon in an interview on Tuesday.

Another key point from Verlander in the interview is he said he "didn't sign a one-year deal" and the need "to have a long lens" when evaluating the situation instead of focusing solely on what's happening in the moment.

Verlander specifically cited his belief in Mets owner Steve Cohen as "a big part" of his optimism they can turn things around quickly.

The Mets signed Verlander to a two-year, $86.7 million contract in December. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, as well as a $35 million vesting option for 2025 that kicks in if he pitches at least 140 innings next season.

Adding Verlander was supposed to give New York a high-level replacement after Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers. It also reunited him with Max Scherzer whom he played with for five seasons with the Detroit Tigers from 2010 to '14.

Things haven't gone as planned in Queens so far this season. The Mets enter Saturday with a 45-51 record, 6.5 games out of a playoff spot in the National League.

Verlander has pitched well, though not at the same level that earned him the American League Cy Young award with the Houston Astros last season. The 40-year-old has a 3.47 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 83 innings over 14 starts.

The only time Verlander was traded in his career was prior to the waiver deadline on Aug. 31, 2017. He agreed to waive his no-trade clause with the Tigers essentially right at the deadline to accept a deal to the Astros.

The situation in Detroit was vastly different than where the Mets are right now. The Tigers were tearing down their roster to enter a rebuild. The Mets have, by far, the most expensive roster in MLB right now and don't seem inclined to sell off marquee players to start over.

The Giants are in a three-way battle with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West. Los Angeles leads the way with a 56-40 record, but the Giants and Diamondbacks are only three games back with identical 54-44 records.

Starting pitching is an area of need for the Giants down the stretch. Logan Webb and Alex Cobb are the only starters on the roster with an ERA under 4.70 who have made at least 10 starts.