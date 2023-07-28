How to Fix Cold WWE Superstars as SummerSlam 2023 Approaches

0 of 5

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is shaping up to be one of the hottest shows of the summer. Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Finn Bálor are must-watch fights with the feuds to match.



Arenas are selling out nearly every week while Raw and SmackDown get big TV ratings. Everyone wants to experience the company's new era.



However, not everyone is riding WWE's momentum to greater heights. The Bloodline and The Judgment Day run the show while Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Xavier Woods cannot get much screen time at all.



Bianca Belair and Natalya may be established names in the women's division, but they are barely featured at the moment.



This can be corrected quickly with the right focus. Here, we look at what needs to be done to ensure some of WWE's coldest acts get back on track.

