NBA Exec: Tyrese Maxey Would Go 7-8 Picks Before Herro in Draft amid Lillard Rumors

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In the recent weeks since Damian Lillard's requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Miami Heat, a lot of the discussion has been centered on Miami's package for the seven-time All-Star.

And at the heart of that package is former Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro, who has been deemed unworthy of being included in a deal for Lillard. It's been reported that any trade of Lillard to the Heat would require a third or fourth team as the Blazers' aren't high on the 23-year-old guard.

While Miami is currently the only bidder, people around the league believe there are other teams that can offer a better package. And one of those teams is the Philadelphia 76ers, who's offer could be centered around young, talented guard Tyrese Maxey.

One Eastern Conference Scouting Executive told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney it is a fairly close call between the two former Kentucky stars, but that he'd ultimately lean towards Maxey based on growth potential, efficiency and better defense.

"But, yeah, in the future, Maxey is going to be a better defender, when he gets back to his position," the executive said. "With Herro, I think there is more a feeling like, he can get better on the margins defensively but that is all. I don't know how you'd compare them, but if there was an expansion draft, Maxey would go seven or eight picks above Herro. That might be the best way to say it."

The comparisons between Herro and Maxey began in recent days as Meadowlark Media's Dan LeBatard voiced his opinion that the Trail Blazers aren't likely going to receive a better young player for Lillard than Herro.

"Herro's the best one you're going to get from anybody," LeBatard said during a show Monday. "He's better than Maxey. He's the best you're going to get. Lillard wants to be with [the Miami Heat]. This is the offer."

While Herro's success with the Heat and his accolades exceed what Maxey has accomplished in the league thus far, it's clear not everyone agrees that the former lottery-pick is a better player than Maxey.

Now, all comparisons in terms of a Lillard package are effectively moot as the 76ers have remained firm on not wanting to include Maxey in any sort of package, viewing him as a potential star.

And although the Heat have already included Herro in an official offer, that doesn't mean that the organization views him as just any expendable piece. Herro has only been included in Miami's offers for Lillard and Kevin Durant back in 2022, two of the greatest players of all-time.

Last season, Herro averaged 20.1 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his first year as a starter.

Meanwhile, Maxey is coming off the best season of his career, averaging a career-high 20.3 points per game to go along with 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 43.4 percent shooting from three-point range.