Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: 76ers 'Have No Interest' in Moving Tyrese Maxey for Star

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

While the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly interested in pursuing a trade for star point guard Damian Lillard, they're not willing to include one of their young stars in a potential deal.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Sixers "have no interest in putting Tyrese Maxey in any trade conversations, including a potential pursuit for Damian Lillard."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Romana Shelbourne reported on Saturday that Lillard has requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers "and the franchise is expected to work to accommodate him." He has spent 11 seasons with the team that selected him sixth overall in 2012, and he's the Blazers' all-time leader in career points and three-pointers.

Maxey is coming off another strong season in his third year in Philadelphia, averaging a career-high 20.3 points along with 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from beyond the arc. He has improved his scoring average in each of his three years, and it's likely that his best years are ahead of him.

Despite the Sixers' reported interest in Lillard, they seem to be aware that they're not the leading candidates to land him. Fischer noted that "Philadelphia, and other teams, are of the belief the Miami Heat are Lillard's preferred destination." That belief likely influences the Sixers' desire to hold on to Maxey.

Philadelphia is coming off a third straight second-round exit from the playoffs after losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games. The Sixers hired Nick Nurse as head coach to replace Doc Rivers.

Adding Lillard to a team that includes reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid would surely help the Sixers earn some elusive playoff success, but the team doesn't want to sacrifice Maxey in order to acquire the seven-time All-Star.