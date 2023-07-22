AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 21July 22, 2023
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 21
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on July 21.
This week's show aired head to head with the final hour of ROH Death Before Dishonor, so Tony Khan was splitting his audience a bit on Friday night.
This show featured three matches, but the main event was the big attraction. The Royal Rampage bout featured over a dozen stars vying for a shot at the TNT Championship.
We also saw Kris Statlander put the TBS title on the line against Marina Shafir, and Johnny TV teamed up with QT Marshall and Aaron Solo to take on The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass.
Let's take a look at what went down during Friday's show.
Royal Rampage
- Sonjay Dutt is always operating like he drank six Red Bulls. It's hilarious.
- This match had two rings because they were still set up from Blood and Guts.
- Suzuki took so long with his entrance that the next guy was about to come out when he finally got in the ring.
- This match included a few people who also appeared on the ROH PPV on Friday because it was filmed on Wednesday with Dynamite.
- If WWE's Royal Rumble and WCW's World War 3 had a baby, it would be the Royal Rampage.
- Swerve helping Wayne eliminate Big Bill was a fun moment.
- There are dangerous spots, and then there are stupid spots. Allowing yourself to be powerbombed onto the wheels of a skateboard is a stupid spot. That is more dangerous than the majority of what we saw during Blood and Guts.
The opening match on this week's show was the Royal Rampage to find a new No. 1 contender for the TNT Championship. The bout started with two men in each ring. Swerve Strickland and Nick Wayne were in the ring with blue ropes while Darby Allin and Jay Lethal were in the ring with red ropes.
Other stars like Minoru Suzuki, Brian Cage and The Butcher entered the match at regular intervals. It took a while before anyone was eliminated, so the rings kept filling up as each new competitor arrived.
Battle Royals are harder to rate than normal matches because they aren't necessarily about the quality of the wrestling. These bouts are about individual spots and eliminations, so it all comes down to how many memorable moments the match produced.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
Powerbomb. Skateboard.<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWRampage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWRampage</a> on TNT!<a href="https://twitter.com/DarbyAllin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DarbyAllin</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/swerveconfident?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SwerveConfident</a> <a href="https://t.co/bzYCt3N3ft">pic.twitter.com/bzYCt3N3ft</a>
Allin seemed to be the main focus of a lot of the competitors in this match, but he ended up surviving all of them to win the whole thing by last eliminating Swerve.
The first half of this was nothing special but it picked up in the back half when we started seeing more eliminations.
Winner: Darby Allin
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations