Yankees News: Jose Trevino Will Undergo Surgery on Wrist Injury, Out for Season

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A rough season for the New York Yankees got a lot worse Friday afternoon with All-Star catcher Jose Trevino set to miss the rest of the season as he needs to undergo wrist surgery, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Trevino, 30, has missed New York's last three games, including Friday night's matchup against the Kansas City Royals. Hoch reported that the injury dates all the way back to spring training.

He thought he could play through the pain but it has apparently reached the point where he needs to get the issue fixed. The Yankees expect Trevino to be back by 2024 spring training.

One of the best defensive catchers in the game, Trevino seems to have taken a bit of a step back at the plate this season after making his first All-Star appearance last year while hitting .248/.283/.388 and a .671 OPS to go along with a career-high 11 homers and 43 RBI.

In just 55 games this year due to injury, he's hit .210/.267/.312 and a .570 OPS with just four home runs and 15 RBI.

It's already been an extremely rough season for New York in terms of injuries, with captain Aaron Judge being out since June 3 with a torn ligament in his right big toe. Several other key players like Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader, Josh Donaldson and Carlos Rodón, among others, have all missed extended time.

And now, things have gotten even more grim.

The Yankees currently sit in last place in the AL East at 50-47, 9.5 games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles. They are also four games out of a Wild Card slot.

Kyle Higashioka will likely take over the full-time starting catcher duties with Trevino being out for the season. He has started 45 games already this year.