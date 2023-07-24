B/R NBA Insider Poll: Next Season's Lakers Team Will Be....

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have locked in the core of its 2023-24 roster with [presumably] no Russell Westbrook-type surprises. With a focus on continuity, the franchise returned its key free agents, added Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince and otherwise tinkered around the margins.

How did they do? B/R reached out to several executives, agents and other NBA sources to answer the question, "The Lakers are _______."

Here's how they responded:

"Better"

Per a Western Conference executive, the Lakers have improved over last season's 43-win season. Some of that work was done ahead of last trade deadline, leading to a much deeper run (to the Western Conference Finals) than expected.

But the executive liked the upgrades (from Dennis Schröder to Vincent and Troy Brown Jr. to Taurean Prince) and believes Max Christie, coming off a strong summer league performance, should capably replace Lonnie Walker IV.

"Dependent on Their Stars"

While eschewing a one-word answer, one Western Conference scout raised a valid point on the team's upper and lower bounds. The Lakers need tremendous seasons (regular and post) from LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The supporting players are strong, but the team is built around two stars.

Foot injuries hampered their production this past year, and Los Angeles nearly made the NBA Finals. A clean bill of health suggests an even greater upside, though that's a lot to ask for, given their recent track records.

And the scout was clear to say that the Lakers aren't the only franchise reliant on one or two key players. The LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans didn't near expectations with injuries to players like Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Zion Williamson. The Denver Nuggets don't win the title without a healthy Nikola Jokić.

"Versatile"

An Eastern Conference executive said they like the Lakers' continuity and versatility.

LA can rely on four playmakers: Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, James and Vincent. Coach Darvin Ham has several options on the wing, including Rui Hachimura (whose game grew with the Lakers on both sides of the ball), Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish, Christie and Prince.

"Thin Up Front"

One player agent is skeptical that the team has enough size alongside Davis. Perhaps Jaxson Hayes can carve out a role with the Lakers after four inconsistent years in New Orleans.

"The Lakers can play big at a lot of positions, except the big positions," the agent said. "They probably need to address that at the deadline [if not sooner]."

Currently, at 13 players under regular contracts, the team will likely add 1-2 more players, possibly Christian Wood, if he can't find more than a minimum elsewhere.

"Wood would give the Lakers another scorer, but he's not much of a defender," they continued.

After using most of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception on Vincent and the bi-annual exception on Prince, the Lakers have a hard spending limit of $172.3 million.

While the franchise can add about $7.7 million in salary, it doesn't really have the means to do so outside of using Wenyen Gabriel's rights after two seasons with the team (either bringing him back or sign-and-trading him to another).

Russell may be the player the Lakers look to trade (after December 15) to beef up the front court or other roster needs.

"Primed," "Better"

A former executive answered that the Lakers are primed or ready for a big season.

Another NBA source said they're improved but echoed the importance of health with James and Davis.

The Lakers believe they can be eight wins better than last year, but they're not alone in optimism. None of those polled gave an unfavorable prognosis—albeit the one concerned about size and another who expects the team to "start the playoffs on the road"—and that's from a varied cross-section of sources (in other words, non-Laker homers).

Email Eric Pincus at eric.pincus@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @EricPincus.