Dan Snyder Fined $60M from NFL Investigation, Report Released After Commanders Sale

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The NFL is fining former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder $60 million after an investigation into alleged interpersonal and financial misconduct.

Conclusions from an independent investigation into Snyder and the Commanders were published by the league Thursday, following the team's sale to the Harris group.

The review, led by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White and law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, looked into harassment allegations from former Commanders employee Tiffani Johnston as well as claims of financial misconduct.

The report substantiated that Snyder sexually harassed Johnston as well as the Commanders' "deliberate underreporting" of income under Visiting Team Share (VTS) rules, which require teams to donate 40 percent of total ticket sales to a leaguewide fund.

"The conduct substantiated in Ms. White's findings has no place in the NFL," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

The Commanders sold Thursday for $6.05 billion, the highest price ever paid for a North American sports franchise, according to ESPN.

Johnston said that Snyder "put his hand on her thigh under a restaurant table" and "pushed her towards the back seat of his car" during and after a work-related dinner.

The investigation also substantiated that $11 million in Commanders revenue had been "improperly shielded" from NFL revenue-sharing rules.

White could not confirm nor deny that Snyder was directly involved in the totality of the VTS shielding, but she concluded that Snyder was "aware of and supportive of the Club's efforts to minimize its revenue sharing obligations," at least some of which violated NFL sharing rules.

The report's conclusion noted an additional "variety of transactions and accounting entries" that raised questions about whether the Commanders had shielded further revenue from the league.

The report also looked into allegations that the Commanders withheld funds from security deposits forfeited by ticket holders that should have been shared with the NFL, but sufficient evidence to substantiate the claim was not found.

Investigators additionally substantiated that a former senior Commanders executive "improperly took and viewed" a photograph of Johnston during production of the team's swimsuit calendar, but they did not find evidence of Snyder being involved in the incident.

The report noted that the Commanders' and Snyder's unwillingness to work with investigators "significantly delayed and impeded the investigation."

Snyder is ordered to pay $60 million to the league in resolution of the report's findings in addition to "all outstanding matters," the NFL said.