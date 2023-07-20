Tennessee's Josh Heupel on Texas Joining SEC in 2024: 'There's Only 1 Real UT'

Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel told reporters at SEC media days regarding Texas joining the conference that "there's only one real UT" in the league.

Per Dan Morrison of On3, he then smiled and added: "Only one right shade of orange."

It's easy to see why Heupel feels that way.

He was the starting quarterback at Texas' arch rival, Oklahoma, in 1999 and 2000. Heupel went 1-1 against Texas, but the Sooners notably beat the Longhorns 63-14 in 2000 en route to an undefeated season and national championship.

Texas and Oklahoma are joining the conference in 2024. The Longhorns and Volunteers will not be playing each other that season, although Heupel will go up against his alma mater.

Heupel and the Vols have bigger obligations and goals than Texas right now with the team coming off a No. 6 finish in the Associated Press poll.

A College Football Playoff appearance certainly isn't out of the equation, but the road there won't be easy with a road game against Alabama and a home matchup versus back-to-back defending champion Georgia.

The Vols open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home versus Virginia.