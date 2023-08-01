USWNT vs. Portugal: Top Highlights from 2023 Women's World Cup

Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

The US women's national team were inches from elimination, but held on to secure a place in the round of 16 after a 0-0 draw with Portugal at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The defending world champs needed to win by six goals to finish top of Group E, with the Netherlands crushing Vietnam 7-0 in the other fixture.

The USWNT is back in action on Sunday at 5am ET against the winners of Group G.

Here are the highlights from the USWNT's final group stage matchup:

90+1' - ALMOST DISASTER FOR THE USWNT! Ana Capeta's low shot beats Alyssa Naeher and smashes the post — had Portugal scored, the USA would be going home.

84' - Alex Morgan can't capitalize on a promising attack late in the game.

39' - Rose Lavelle is booked for a late challenge on Dolores Silva. She'll miss the USWNT's round of 16 fixture.

27' - USWNT's best chance of the first half. Lynn Williams fires straight at Portugal keeper Inês Pereira before blazing over the bar.