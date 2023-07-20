Video: Reds' Elly De La Cruz Breaks Own Statcast Record with 99.8 MPH Assist on Relay

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Is there anything Elly De La Cruz can't do?

The Cincinnati Reds rookie shortstop recorded the fastest-tracked assist by an infielder in the Statcast era (since 2015), breaking his own record on a 99.8 mph relay throw to home in Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

De La Cruz initially set the record on a 97.9 mph throw to first base in Sunday's matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 21-year-old made his major league debut on June 6 and has helped vault the Reds into second in the NL Central with a 51-46 record. They entered Thursday just 2.5 games back of the first-place Brewers.

In addition to his tremendous fielding skills, De La Cruz has also been impressive at the plate this season, slashing .280/.319/.447 with four home runs, 16 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 36 games.

De La Cruz should be in contention for the NL Rookie of the Year award come the end of the season alongside Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Corbin Carroll and New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga.