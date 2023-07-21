X

    USWNT vs. Vietnam: Top Goals and Highlights from 2023 Women's World Cup

    Francisco RosaJuly 21, 2023

    FRISCO, TX - FEBRUARY 22: Alex Morgan #13 of United States celebrates with her teammates after scoring the team's first goal during a 2023 SheBelieves Cup match between United States and Brazil at Toyota Stadium on February 22, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
    Omar Vega/Getty Images

    The US women's national team's quest for history begins Friday night as they kick off World Cup action against Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

    Defending their 2019 world title, the US will attempt to become the first squad to three-peat in the history of the competition, men or women. But before that's possible, they'll try to escape a tricky group that includes the Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam.

    And that all begins Friday night.

    All the goals and highlights from the USWNT's World Cup opener will be below once the game begins ⬇️