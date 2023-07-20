MLB Trade Rumors: Guardians' Shane Bieber Has 'No Chance' of Being Moved at Deadline

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

After a rocky and inconsistent first half of the season, the Cleveland Guardians are in a bit of weird situation heading into the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline.

One thing is clear, however: They don't plan on moving 2020 American League Cy Young winner Shane Bieber this season, according to The Athletic's Zack Meisel.

A source told Meisel "there's no chance" that the Guardians trade Bieber considering the star pitcher's recent injury and timetable to return to the mound.

Bieber was placed on the injury list Saturday with right elbow inflammation.

Although Cleveland's team doctors decided that Bieber would not need surgery, he is reportedly being shut down from throwing for two weeks to give that elbow a rest, according to MLB.com's Mandy Bell.

The two-time All-Star most likely won't start a throwing program until at least the end of the month, per Meisel. He would then still need a few weeks worth of catch and bullpen sessions before he can start a rehab assignment.

Naturally, it'll be a while until he's able to get back on the mound, completely throwing off any sort of trade value that he may have despite still being one of the best pitchers in the league.

Bieber's gone 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP in 117 innings across 19 starts.

Beyond Bieber, the Guardians' trade assets get even murkier, particularly with the injury to fellow pitcher Triston McKenzie, who was recently moved to the 60-day IL with a UCL sprain in his elbow.

The idea of getting the offensive reinforcements the Guardians need to contend for a title is getting more and more unlikely with its current injury situation.

And that's bad news considering they rank dead last in the league in homers with just 71 for the season.

Further complicating the situation is that the AL Central is terrible this season and Cleveland is still perfectly capable of winning it. Perhaps in any other year, it'd be looking to sell and continue building its farm system.

At 47-49, the Guardians sit second in the division, just 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins.