Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Bayley, Grayson Waller and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Bayley, Grayson Waller and MoreJuly 20, 2023
CM Punk made his return to AEW amid plenty of controversy but appears to have left that behind, at least for the time being, as he assumes a leadership role as the face of the company's Collision show.
That extends into the locker room, where he recently addressed his fellow wrestlers.
That talent meeting headlines a collection of wrestling rumors and innuendo that also includes the latest on Bayley's potential knee injury, WWE interest in a former Impact Wrestling World champion and plans (or lack thereof) for a showdown between The Rock and...Grayson Waller?
CM Punk Holds Talent Meeting at Collision
CM Punk is the leader of AEW's Collision brand from a marketing perspective, is undoubtedly its biggest star and according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, he has taken on that role behind the scenes, too.
Punk reportedly spoke on Collision differentiating itself from Dynamite and how those who are critical of the company's flagship, "have taken to liking Collision." The report continued, "They went over what was and wasn't good for Collision, such as finishes, shenanigans and the like."
One of the biggest complaints about the Raw and SmackDown brand split in WWE has always been the company's inability to establish the two entities as separate and different. It was still the same show, from the same company, with the only difference being the color scheme.
Punk and Tony Khan have, thus far, taken the steps necessary to create a distinct alternative to Dynamite, doing for its newest program what WWE failed to do over the two decades since the inaugural brand extension.
Whereas Wednesday's show is a frenetically paced one, Collision is more methodically paced. Things have more time to breathe and the matches, arguably, mean more. It is a wrestling show first and foremost whereas Dynamite has more vignettes, video packages and "shenanigans" to go along with the in-ring content.
Having the top star on the show, and perhaps in the entire company, stand before the locker room and explain why it is a good idea for it to stay that way and how to ensure that it does, is a great move.
If it helps change preconceived notions about Punk, his attitude, and his presence in the locker room, even better.
Latest on Potential Bayley Injury
Bayley appeared to have sustained an injury at the July 16 live event in Salisbury, Maryland, landing awkwardly on her knee and causing a delay in her match. A post-show tweet from the former Raw and SmackDown Women's champion, in which she had her legs propped up and an ice pack on the knee in question, only fueled concern.
According to Sapp, "WWE sources told us they'd likely need to wait for any swelling to go down before finding out what was wrong, but that her leaving without crutches was a good sign."
A significant injury would be a massive disappointment professionally for Bayley, who is in the midst of an ongoing storyline with Damage CTRL teammate Iyo Sky centered around her mounting envy over the Genius of the Sky's Money in the Bank victory and the miscommunication that has existed between them ever since.
It would also be disappointing personally because she worked so hard to recover from her last knee injury, which kept her sidelined for over a year. Her return at SummerSlam a year ago, the formation of Damage CTRL and the recent tension have helped her regain her status as one of the elite competitors in WWE.
Finally, the ripple effect of such an injury would be damaging for Sky, whose push to this point has been tied to her eventually breaking free from Bayley and enjoying a singles run.
Hopefully, it is all rendered moot and Bayley is simply banged up. There is enough behind the story that she can be kept out of a physical role while she heals, but still remains a pivotal part of the ongoing narrative.
WWE Interested in Nick Aldis for...What?!
Nick Aldis headlined Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view and while he was unsuccessful in dethroning Alex Shelley as world champion, he did capture the attention of WWE officials.
Not as an in-ring performer but, rather, in the role of backstage producer, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
It is interesting that WWE would toy with the idea of bringing a wrestler still in the prime of his in-ring career into the fold, only to sideline him in a producer role.
Of course, there are plenty of successful wrestlers in that position right now, including Shane Helms, Abyss, Jamie Noble, Tyson Kidd and Jason Jordan. Some were forced into that role by injury, others as a way to continue their careers in an industry they have devoted their lives to.
Aldis' situation would be different in that he would be fresh off of a main event for a well-established promotion, for its world title. He is still active and does not appear to have missed a beat. He is a guy who could benefit the company on screen as much as he could off.
The former Impact and NWA world champion is also smart and cunning. He has respect for the industry and its rich history. He is a student of the game and if he assumed that role, could pass on considerable knowledge from his days in promotions across the globe.
Will The Rock and Grayson Waller's Social Media Interactions Lead to A Match?
Grayson Waller has taken the SmackDown brand by storm since being drafted to Friday nights and proven unafraid of tangling with the biggest stars in WWE.
Whether he is conducting a Grayson Waller Effect with Charlotte Flair or Bianca Belair, squaring off with Hall of Famer Edge, or standing toe-to-toe in a verbal confrontation with John Cena, he has shown that no stage is too big and no star too bright.
Including The Rock, whom Waller has called out on social media.
There is no plan for a Waller vs. Rock match, though, according to the very busy Sapp.
That should not be a surprise to anyone.
If WWE has struggled to get The Great One back into the ring for a showdown with Roman Reigns, the likelihood that he laces his boots to battle an unproven commodity like Waller is lower than the depths of hell.
Even if Waller is a promising young star.
A verbal showdown is not out of the question, especially if the company can convince Rock to make a cameo at a big event, but a match is not realistic at this point.