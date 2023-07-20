Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Bayley, Grayson Waller and More

1 of 4

CM Punk is the leader of AEW's Collision brand from a marketing perspective, is undoubtedly its biggest star and according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, he has taken on that role behind the scenes, too.

Punk reportedly spoke on Collision differentiating itself from Dynamite and how those who are critical of the company's flagship, "have taken to liking Collision." The report continued, "They went over what was and wasn't good for Collision, such as finishes, shenanigans and the like."

One of the biggest complaints about the Raw and SmackDown brand split in WWE has always been the company's inability to establish the two entities as separate and different. It was still the same show, from the same company, with the only difference being the color scheme.

Punk and Tony Khan have, thus far, taken the steps necessary to create a distinct alternative to Dynamite, doing for its newest program what WWE failed to do over the two decades since the inaugural brand extension.

Whereas Wednesday's show is a frenetically paced one, Collision is more methodically paced. Things have more time to breathe and the matches, arguably, mean more. It is a wrestling show first and foremost whereas Dynamite has more vignettes, video packages and "shenanigans" to go along with the in-ring content.

Having the top star on the show, and perhaps in the entire company, stand before the locker room and explain why it is a good idea for it to stay that way and how to ensure that it does, is a great move.

If it helps change preconceived notions about Punk, his attitude, and his presence in the locker room, even better.