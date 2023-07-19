Joe Musgrove: Padres Will Still Be 'Good Team' If They Trade Josh Hader, Blake Snell

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove doesn't believe the sky will be falling in Southern California if the team moves Blake Snell and/or Josh Hader ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Musgrove said the Padres are "a really good team regardless" of what happens over the next few weeks, per the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee:

"There's certain guys that they aren't going to sell. And even if we do sell off — the guys that are available, Blake (and) Hader, that are going to be (free agents) at the end of the year — we have a good team in here without those guys. Obviously, we're not the same team without them, but we do have a good team. So I feel like that's not as much of a concern, and we're not really thinking about that. We're thinking about winning games one at a time and just putting as many as we can together in a row."

San Diego is 10.5 games back of first place in the National League West and 7.5 games off the pace for the final wild-card spot, and FanGraphs gives the team a 26.3 percent chance of making the playoffs.

That has led many to wonder whether the Padres will be a seller at the deadline despite the lofty expectations they had coming into the year. Snell and Hader would be natural candidates to go because they're both due to hit free agency this winter.

General manager A.J. Preller can also feel reasonably good about cashing in on the pair of southpaws without it affecting the long term. Nearly all of the Padres' best players are either signed or under team control for multiple seasons.

With that in mind, it's perhaps telling that neither Snell nor Hader had extensions before Opening Day.

The 2023 season will be considered a failure if San Diego misses the postseason altogether, but the franchise's contending window should remain open for the foreseeable future.