July 20, 2023
Ranking the Top 10 Players at the 2023 Women's World Cup
The highly anticipated 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has kicked off, with teams from various countries competing for the most coveted prize in international sports.
The ninth edition of the tournament, hosted in Australia and New Zealand, will see an unprecedented amount of talent take the field. The tournament this year will include 32 teams for the first time.
As the tournament begins, there is plenty of excitement regarding the standout players who will make their mark on the pitch.
This World Cup will boast a diverse array of players coming from all corners of the world. These women are exceptional athletes but and have the ability to captivate audiences with their performances on the field. Watching these games, and particularly these ten players on this list, will truly be a remarkable experience.
Here are the top 10 players at this summer's tournament.
No. 10: Keira Walsh, England
Keira Walsh has been a standout in England's midfield.
The Barcelona midfielder is a vital component of her team's success. Her role as a link between their defense and offense is crucial. Her excellent tactical positioning allows England's attack to move forward with ease, making her important to the team's style of play. Walsh's technique on the ball is great, which allows her to slow the game down on the pitch when the situation gets chaotic.
The 26-year-old is a highly skilled and versatile player who brings high value to England's midfield.
In the absence of key players such as attacking midfielder Fran Kirby and captain Leah Williamson due to knee injuries, other players will be required to step up if England wants to make a significant impact in the tournament.
England will succeed if Walsh can be that calming presence in the center of the pitch.
No. 9: Debinha, Brazil
Debinha is a incredible striker who brings a unique and diverse skill set to the game. The Brazilian's play on the pitch is adaptable, allowing her to do well in many roles on the field.
One of her biggest strengths is her playmaking abilities, which allows her to create opportunities for her teammates by identifying gaps in the defense and delivering passes that can take out entire defenses.
She is also quite clinical in front of goal and adept at making runs behind opposition backlines which saw her score six times in 12 matches for the Kansas City Current in 2023.
KC Current @thekccurrent
Eyes in the back of her head 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/Debinha7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Debinha7</a> making it all look so simple.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCBABY?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCBABY</a> <a href="https://t.co/sEPhIVYuJ7">pic.twitter.com/sEPhIVYuJ7</a>
Her creativity on the field is always on display, which makes her partnership with fellow attacker Marta lethal.
Whether she is orchestrating plays as a playmaker or scoring goals as a striker, Debinha's ability to adapt and thrive in different roles is a testament to her talent and dedication to the sport.
No. 8: Lena Oberdorf, Germany
Lena Oberdorf is a young and talented midfielder, who has already made a name for herself in the soccer world at the age of only 21.
The German's aggressive nature on the field is matched by her impressive skill set, breaking up tackles and helping screen the backline. Making her national team debut in 2019, Oberdorf is excellent at disrupting the opposition and preventing attacks from advancing into the final third.
She's also highly skilled on the ground and excels in aerial duels. Despite her youth, she possesses an impressive ability to read the game.
Germany has a talented roster led by players such as Alexandra Popp. If they want to win the tournament this year, they will need top performances from Oberdorf to achieve the ultimate prize.
No. 7: Alexia Putellas, Spain
Midfielder Alexia Putellas is heading into the World Cup with high expectations after winning back-to-back Ballon d'Or awards in 2021 and 2022.
However, there is some doubt surrounding her playing time at the tournament, given her injury last summer.
She suffered a devastating ACL tear, which prevented her from participating in the 2022 European Championships with Spain and sidelined her for the majority of the club season with Barcelona Femeni.
Despite this setback, the 29-year-old is determined to make a significant contribution.
Assuming Putellas is prepared, Spain can anticipate a significant boost with her goal-scoring capabilities, as well as her qualities as a team player. Though the Spaniard's playing time was limited after injury, there is potential for the midfielder to make a noteworthy impact on the field and help in Spain's quest to lift the World Cup.
No. 6: Alexandra Popp, Germany
A tough player who exhibits impressive skill sets in both attacking and midfield positions, Alexandra Popp will be difficult to deal with for defenders.
During her club season with Wolfsburg, Popp scored 15 goals in all competitions, leading the German club to the UEFA Women's Champions League final.
Her extensive experience and ability to score goals consistently will be significant asset to German side throughout the tournament. Popp is a physical player who isn't afraid to put in a tackle or sacrifice herself for the good of her team. Her aerial prowess will make her a threat to any country's backline.
Alongside talented youngster Lena Oberdorf, Germany look to have a solid squad ready to challenge for the title.
No. 5: Ada Hegerberg, Norway
Ada Hegerberg is widely regarded as one of the most talented players to to grace the field in the women's game. She stands out from her peers due to her individuality and impressive skill set.
Since her return to the Norway team after a half-a-decade fight with the Norwegian Football federation due to poor treatment, there has been renewed optimism after her return to the international game.
As the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, Hegerberg is a skilled attacker who only needs one well-placed pass to cause chaos for the opposing team in the penalty box.
Norway is hoping that Hegerberg's return and the potential partnership with winger Caroline Graham Hensen will give them a boost towards advancing deep into the knockout rounds.
No. 4: Aitana Bonmati, Spain
In the absence of midfielder Alexia Putellas, who suffered a knee injury and was out for most of the 2022-23 season, Aitana Bonmati demonstrated her skills and stepped up to the plate for both Spain and Barcelona.
Bonmati is an adaptable midfielder who is mainly effective in an advanced position. During the 2022-23 season with Barcelona Femeni, Bonmati had a highly successful year, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists.
Her impressive skills in terms of technical ability, creativity, work rate, and leadership helped lead her team to victory in the Women's Champions League Final. It's safe to say that Bonmati will be a player to keep an eye on for Spain.
No. 3: Caroline Graham Hansen, Norway
Caroline Graham Hansen is a highly skilled winger with quick feet that make her a force to be reckoned with on the flanks. Her dribbling, playmaking, and passing abilities are a big reason why Barcelona Femnei was able to win the Champions League.
She ended her season with 11 goals and six assists through 13 games.
She possesses good vision and is known to glide through the defense of opposing teams, making it extremely difficult for them to defend her when she carries the ball.
Graham Hansen must form a formidable partnership with fellow attacker Ada Hegerberg if Norway wants to progress deep into the tournament.
Norway may not be a favorite, but the potent attack from Hegerberg and Graham Hansen could make it a sleeper.
No. 2: Sophia Smith, United States
Sophia Smith, despite being one of the youngest players on the United States Women's team roster, is expected to make a significant impact in the attack for the U.S.
Smith is a dynamic and versatile player who brings a lot of energy to the field.
She has excellent ball control and can create scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates. The forward also has incredible speed and can out-pace any defender coming her way.
The 22-year-old is strong in the final third and is relentlessly clinical in font of goal. Alongside Alex Morgan, the U.S. attack will be potent.
The U.S. are among the favorites to win the title. If Smith can get going early in the tournament, that dream for the Stars and Stripes may become a reality.
No. 1: Sam Kerr, Australia
What more can be said about Sam Kerr?
The Australian has a ruthlessness in front of goal, unlike any other player in the tournament. Kerr will hope that her goal-scoring prowess will be enough to take Australia to the knockout rounds of the tournament.
Vitality Women's FA Cup @VitalityWFACup
IT HAD TO BE HER! THE BACKFLIP 😱<a href="https://twitter.com/samkerr1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@samkerr1</a> loves a BIG goal at <a href="https://twitter.com/wembleystadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wembleystadium</a>! 💥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensFACup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensFACup</a> <a href="https://t.co/y6Fr4cs3NC">pic.twitter.com/y6Fr4cs3NC</a>
One of the most impressive aspects of Kerr's game is her finishing ability, particularly when the stakes are high.
With Chelsea, the 29-year-old ended the season on an impressive note, scoring 12 goals in league play.
But Kerr's contributions to the game go beyond just scoring. She's a tireless worker on both ends of the field, putting in the hard yards to win back possession and launch attacks.
Her competitive spirit will make playing on her home soil during the tournament even more special.