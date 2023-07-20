Ranking the Top 10 Players at the 2023 Women's World Cup

0 of 10

Andrew Wiseman/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The highly anticipated 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has kicked off, with teams from various countries competing for the most coveted prize in international sports.

The ninth edition of the tournament, hosted in Australia and New Zealand, will see an unprecedented amount of talent take the field. The tournament this year will include 32 teams for the first time.

As the tournament begins, there is plenty of excitement regarding the standout players who will make their mark on the pitch.

This World Cup will boast a diverse array of players coming from all corners of the world. These women are exceptional athletes but and have the ability to captivate audiences with their performances on the field. Watching these games, and particularly these ten players on this list, will truly be a remarkable experience.

Here are the top 10 players at this summer's tournament.