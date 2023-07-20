WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    Ranking the Top 10 Players at the 2023 Women's World Cup

    Alex WindleyJuly 20, 2023

    Ranking the Top 10 Players at the 2023 Women's World Cup

    0 of 10

      MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Sam Kerr of Australia looks on during the International Friendly match between the Australia Matildas and France at Marvel Stadium on July 14, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Andrew Wiseman/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
      Andrew Wiseman/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

      The highly anticipated 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has kicked off, with teams from various countries competing for the most coveted prize in international sports.

      The ninth edition of the tournament, hosted in Australia and New Zealand, will see an unprecedented amount of talent take the field. The tournament this year will include 32 teams for the first time.

      As the tournament begins, there is plenty of excitement regarding the standout players who will make their mark on the pitch.

      This World Cup will boast a diverse array of players coming from all corners of the world. These women are exceptional athletes but and have the ability to captivate audiences with their performances on the field. Watching these games, and particularly these ten players on this list, will truly be a remarkable experience.

      Here are the top 10 players at this summer's tournament.

    No. 10: Keira Walsh, England

    1 of 10

      MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 1: Keira Walsh of England and Diana Silva of Portugal during the International Friendly match between England Women and Portugal Women at Stadium mk on July 1, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
      Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

      Keira Walsh has been a standout in England's midfield.

      The Barcelona midfielder is a vital component of her team's success. Her role as a link between their defense and offense is crucial. Her excellent tactical positioning allows England's attack to move forward with ease, making her important to the team's style of play. Walsh's technique on the ball is great, which allows her to slow the game down on the pitch when the situation gets chaotic.

      The 26-year-old is a highly skilled and versatile player who brings high value to England's midfield.

      In the absence of key players such as attacking midfielder Fran Kirby and captain Leah Williamson due to knee injuries, other players will be required to step up if England wants to make a significant impact in the tournament.

      England will succeed if Walsh can be that calming presence in the center of the pitch.

    No. 9: Debinha, Brazil

    2 of 10

      NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 19: Débora Cristiane de Oliveira #9 of Brazil looks on during a 2023 SheBelieves Cup match between Brazil v Canada at GEODIS Park on February 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
      Omar Vega/Getty Images

      Debinha is a incredible striker who brings a unique and diverse skill set to the game. The Brazilian's play on the pitch is adaptable, allowing her to do well in many roles on the field.

      One of her biggest strengths is her playmaking abilities, which allows her to create opportunities for her teammates by identifying gaps in the defense and delivering passes that can take out entire defenses.

      She is also quite clinical in front of goal and adept at making runs behind opposition backlines which saw her score six times in 12 matches for the Kansas City Current in 2023.

      KC Current @thekccurrent

      Eyes in the back of her head 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/Debinha7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Debinha7</a> making it all look so simple.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCBABY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCBABY</a> <a href="https://t.co/sEPhIVYuJ7">pic.twitter.com/sEPhIVYuJ7</a>

      Her creativity on the field is always on display, which makes her partnership with fellow attacker Marta lethal.

      Whether she is orchestrating plays as a playmaker or scoring goals as a striker, Debinha's ability to adapt and thrive in different roles is a testament to her talent and dedication to the sport.

    Ranking the Top 10 Players at the 2023 Women's World Cup
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    No. 8: Lena Oberdorf, Germany

    3 of 10

      FUERTH, GERMANY - JULY 07: Lena Oberdorf of Germany plays the ball during the Women's international friendly between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer on July 07, 2023 in Fuerth, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
      Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

      Lena Oberdorf is a young and talented midfielder, who has already made a name for herself in the soccer world at the age of only 21.

      The German's aggressive nature on the field is matched by her impressive skill set, breaking up tackles and helping screen the backline. Making her national team debut in 2019, Oberdorf is excellent at disrupting the opposition and preventing attacks from advancing into the final third.

      She's also highly skilled on the ground and excels in aerial duels. Despite her youth, she possesses an impressive ability to read the game.

      Germany has a talented roster led by players such as Alexandra Popp. If they want to win the tournament this year, they will need top performances from Oberdorf to achieve the ultimate prize.

    No. 7: Alexia Putellas, Spain

    4 of 10

      SOBORG, DENMARK - JULY 5: Alexia Putellas of Spain controls the ball during the Women´s International Friendly match between Denmark and Spain on July 5, 2023 in Soborg, Denmark. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
      Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

      Midfielder Alexia Putellas is heading into the World Cup with high expectations after winning back-to-back Ballon d'Or awards in 2021 and 2022.

      However, there is some doubt surrounding her playing time at the tournament, given her injury last summer.

      She suffered a devastating ACL tear, which prevented her from participating in the 2022 European Championships with Spain and sidelined her for the majority of the club season with Barcelona Femeni.

      Despite this setback, the 29-year-old is determined to make a significant contribution.

      Assuming Putellas is prepared, Spain can anticipate a significant boost with her goal-scoring capabilities, as well as her qualities as a team player. Though the Spaniard's playing time was limited after injury, there is potential for the midfielder to make a noteworthy impact on the field and help in Spain's quest to lift the World Cup.

    No. 6: Alexandra Popp, Germany

    5 of 10

      FUERTH, GERMANY - JULY 7: Alexandra Popp of Germany looks on during the Women's international friendly between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer on July 7, 2023 in Fuerth, Germany. (Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
      Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

      A tough player who exhibits impressive skill sets in both attacking and midfield positions, Alexandra Popp will be difficult to deal with for defenders.

      During her club season with Wolfsburg, Popp scored 15 goals in all competitions, leading the German club to the UEFA Women's Champions League final.

      Attacking Third @AttackingThird

      WE GOT AN ALEXANDRA POPP EQUALIZER!!!! <a href="https://t.co/GTW70dM4kB">pic.twitter.com/GTW70dM4kB</a>

      Her extensive experience and ability to score goals consistently will be significant asset to German side throughout the tournament. Popp is a physical player who isn't afraid to put in a tackle or sacrifice herself for the good of her team. Her aerial prowess will make her a threat to any country's backline.

      Alongside talented youngster Lena Oberdorf, Germany look to have a solid squad ready to challenge for the title.

    No. 5: Ada Hegerberg, Norway

    6 of 10

      Norway's Ada Hegerberg stands on the field during a team practice at Seddon Fields in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
      AP Photo/Abbie Parr

      Ada Hegerberg is widely regarded as one of the most talented players to to grace the field in the women's game. She stands out from her peers due to her individuality and impressive skill set.

      Since her return to the Norway team after a half-a-decade fight with the Norwegian Football federation due to poor treatment, there has been renewed optimism after her return to the international game.

      As the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, Hegerberg is a skilled attacker who only needs one well-placed pass to cause chaos for the opposing team in the penalty box.

      Norway is hoping that Hegerberg's return and the potential partnership with winger Caroline Graham Hensen will give them a boost towards advancing deep into the knockout rounds.

    No. 4: Aitana Bonmati, Spain

    7 of 10

      SOBORG, DENMARK - JULY 5: Aitana Bonmati of Spain controls the ball during the Women´s International Friendly match between Denmark and Spain on July 5, 2023 in Soborg, Denmark. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
      Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

      In the absence of midfielder Alexia Putellas, who suffered a knee injury and was out for most of the 2022-23 season, Aitana Bonmati demonstrated her skills and stepped up to the plate for both Spain and Barcelona.

      B/R Football @brfootball

      Aitana Bonmatí gave Spain the lead and dedicated it to Alexia Putellas 👏<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TUDNUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TUDNUSA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/eXgb0iOmeD">pic.twitter.com/eXgb0iOmeD</a>

      Bonmati is an adaptable midfielder who is mainly effective in an advanced position. During the 2022-23 season with Barcelona Femeni, Bonmati had a highly successful year, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists.

      Her impressive skills in terms of technical ability, creativity, work rate, and leadership helped lead her team to victory in the Women's Champions League Final. It's safe to say that Bonmati will be a player to keep an eye on for Spain.

    No. 3: Caroline Graham Hansen, Norway

    8 of 10

      Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen, left, celebrates with her teammate Amalie Eikeland after scoring her side's third goal during the Women Euro 2022 soccer match between Norway and Northern Ireland, at the St.Mary's stadium, in Southampton, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
      AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

      Caroline Graham Hansen is a highly skilled winger with quick feet that make her a force to be reckoned with on the flanks. Her dribbling, playmaking, and passing abilities are a big reason why Barcelona Femnei was able to win the Champions League.

      She ended her season with 11 goals and six assists through 13 games.

      She possesses good vision and is known to glide through the defense of opposing teams, making it extremely difficult for them to defend her when she carries the ball.

      Graham Hansen must form a formidable partnership with fellow attacker Ada Hegerberg if Norway wants to progress deep into the tournament.

      Norway may not be a favorite, but the potent attack from Hegerberg and Graham Hansen could make it a sleeper.

    No. 2: Sophia Smith, United States

    9 of 10

      SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Sophia Smith #11 of the United States passes the ball during the second half of an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park on July 09, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
      Lachlan Cunningham/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

      Sophia Smith, despite being one of the youngest players on the United States Women's team roster, is expected to make a significant impact in the attack for the U.S.

      Smith is a dynamic and versatile player who brings a lot of energy to the field.

      She has excellent ball control and can create scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates. The forward also has incredible speed and can out-pace any defender coming her way.

      U.S. Women's National Soccer Team @USWNT

      🆘 SOPHIA OLIVIA SMITH 🆘<br><br>WHAT. A. GOAL. <br><br>🎥 » <a href="https://twitter.com/NWSL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NWSL</a> <a href="https://t.co/5u1MmphX4j">pic.twitter.com/5u1MmphX4j</a>

      The 22-year-old is strong in the final third and is relentlessly clinical in font of goal. Alongside Alex Morgan, the U.S. attack will be potent.

      The U.S. are among the favorites to win the title. If Smith can get going early in the tournament, that dream for the Stars and Stripes may become a reality.

    No. 1: Sam Kerr, Australia

    10 of 10

      MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Sam Kerr of Australia looks on during the International Friendly match between the Australia Matildas and France at Marvel Stadium on July 14, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Andrew Wiseman/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
      Andrew Wiseman/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

      What more can be said about Sam Kerr?

      The Australian has a ruthlessness in front of goal, unlike any other player in the tournament. Kerr will hope that her goal-scoring prowess will be enough to take Australia to the knockout rounds of the tournament.

      Vitality Women's FA Cup @VitalityWFACup

      IT HAD TO BE HER! THE BACKFLIP 😱<a href="https://twitter.com/samkerr1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@samkerr1</a> loves a BIG goal at <a href="https://twitter.com/wembleystadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wembleystadium</a>! 💥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensFACup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensFACup</a> <a href="https://t.co/y6Fr4cs3NC">pic.twitter.com/y6Fr4cs3NC</a>

      One of the most impressive aspects of Kerr's game is her finishing ability, particularly when the stakes are high.

      With Chelsea, the 29-year-old ended the season on an impressive note, scoring 12 goals in league play.

      But Kerr's contributions to the game go beyond just scoring. She's a tireless worker on both ends of the field, putting in the hard yards to win back possession and launch attacks.

      Her competitive spirit will make playing on her home soil during the tournament even more special.

    X