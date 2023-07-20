Knicks Minimum Contracts to Pursue as Late NBA Free Agency Steals

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have kept mostly quiet during the 2023 NBA offseason.



They added Donte DiVincenzo and subtracted Obi Toppin, but for the most part, they've stayed out of the spotlight. Could they be biding their time before the opportunity for a splashy acquisition surfaces, or might they feel this roster needs only minor tweaks (if anything) to compete at a high level next season?



It's possible the answer is yes to both.



While there are a few flashy names on the trade market—notably, Damian Lillard and James Harden—they don't project as great fits for this roster. So, they probably aren't worth forking over significant assets to go get.



Because New York knows this core can be successful (47 wins and a second-round appearance this past season), it doesn't have to force the issue and make a major move just for the sake of doing it. Instead, the Knicks can continue to be patient and search for targeted, low-cost upgrades, like the following three free agents.

