Ranking the NFL's Top Candidates to Win Rookie of the Year in 2023

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Several strong contenders from the talented 2023 NFL draft class should vie for the Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards.

Last year featured a tight race on offense between a 1,000-yard receiver in Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets and a 1,000-yard rusher in Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks. Walker had more first-place votes (19 to 18), but Wilson won the award.

On defense, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner won by a wider margin after playing like a shutdown corner from Day 1, but Detroit Lions edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson gave him some competition with 9.5 sacks.

With three quarterbacks going in the first four picks of this year's draft, each should have an opportunity to make their case for OROY. On defense, there are multiple pass-rushers and a few promising defensive backs who have an inside track to taking home the DROY trophy.

Here's a look at the top contenders for OROY and DROY ranked based on their projected production, visibility and team situation heading into training camp.

Odds for each candidate via DraftKings Sportsbook.