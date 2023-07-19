Jets Rumors: Denzel Mims to Be Released If NY Can't Find Trade Partner

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Jets have improved their receiving corps this offseason, which reportedly will leave a 2020 second-round pick as the odd man out.

The New York Post's Brian Costello reported that the Jets are planning to release wide receiver Denzel Mims if they can't find a trade partner for him. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo confirmed the news and added that teams around the league "have been in touch" with the Jets to inquire about Mims, so a trade remains a possibility.

The Jets will have multiple new faces catching passes from new quarterback Aaron Rodgers after signing veterans Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb this offseason. With reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and veteran Corey Davis also set to see major playing time, there isn't much room for Mims on the field.

New York lost slot receiver Braxton Berrios to the Miami Dolphins in free agency and traded former second-round pick Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns. Mims appears to be joining them on the list of departures.

The 25-year-old has failed to make an impact since entering the league in 2020 out of Baylor. In three seasons, Mims has appeared in a total of 30 games and has career numbers of 42 catches for 676 yards and no touchdowns.

Prior to the 2022 season, Mims had requested a trade through his agent Ron Slavin due to his lack of playing time.

"Denzel vowed to come back better then ever this season and worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them," Slavin said in a statement. "We feel at this point a trade is our only option, since the Jets have told us repeatedly they will not release him."

That philosophy has changed a year later, as the Jets now appear to be content to part ways with Mims, whether it be through a trade or cutting him. The 6'3" wideout will have to be prepared to prove his worth at his next landing spot.