Nick Saban: Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner Still in Mix for Alabama QB Job

Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide enter the 2023 season with a bit of uncertainty at their most important position.

Head coach Nick Saban told reporters during SEC media days on Wednesday that the team's quarterback competition is ongoing with Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Buchner all still in the mix for the starting job.

Saban added that he's in no rush to make a decision on the starting quarterback position because none of those three players have separated themselves from the others in the competition.

Milroe should have an inside track for the starting job, as he was the primary backup to Bryce Young last season. However, he struggled in limited action, completing just 58.5 percent of his passes with an average of 5.6 yards per attempt while committing a total of five turnovers.

After transferring from Notre Dame this offseason, Buchner could swoop in and steal the starting job thanks to his familiarity with new Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Fighting Irish for the past three years before joining the Crimson Tide.

Simpson appeared in four games as a true freshman before redshirting the season, throwing for a total of 35 yards. He was a 5-star recruit in the class of 2022 and ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the nation by 247Sports' composite.

Alabama fell short of the College Football Playoff last season for the first time since 2019, so it will be up to Saban to make the right decision on a starting quarterback to get the Crimson Tide back in contention for a national championship.