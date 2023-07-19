12 MLB Teams Score Double-Digit Runs in Historic Day of Offense; Most Since 1894

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tuesday was a historic day for offense across Major League Baseball with 12 teams scoring at least 10 runs.

It's just the third time in MLB history at least 12 teams scored double-digit runs and first time since July 4, 1894.

Four games saw both teams score at least 10 runs, highlighted by the Arizona Diamondbacks' thrilling 16-13 win over the Atlanta Braves in a contest that had seven lead changes.

The Chicago Cubs led all teams with 17 runs in a blowout win over the Washington Nationals. It's the most runs scored in a game by the Cubs since a 21-0 shutout victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 23, 2022.

The lowly American League Central, which currently only has one club with a winning record, had all five teams score at least 10 runs.

Of course, because it is the AL Central, the division still only managed to go 3-2 because the Chicago White Sox lost to the New York Mets, 11-10, and two of the teams (Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers) played each other.

The San Diego Padres just missed being the 13th team to score at least 10 runs on Tuesday in a 9-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. They had a runner at second base in the top of the ninth, but Matt Carpenter's fly out to left field ended the inning.

Per Baseball-Reference.com, teams are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season. Not counting the 2020 season that was shortened to 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is on pace to be the highest-scoring season in MLB since 2019 (4.83 runs per game).