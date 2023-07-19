Yankees Rumors: NY's MLB Trade Deadline Moves Could Be 'Influenced' by Luxury Tax

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The New York Yankees reportedly may take the luxury tax threshold into account when making deals ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, New York is $1.1 million above the highest luxury tax threshold of $293 million, and remaining above that number is punishable financially through a tax, plus the Yanks' first-round pick would be pushed back 10 slots next year if they can't get under $293 million.

While the expectation is that the Yankees will be buyers at the deadline, sources told Rosenthal that the team's decision-makers could be "influenced" by the luxury tax situation and compelled to move pieces in and out rather than going all in as a buyer and throwing caution to the wind.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.