Steph Curry: Chris Paul Trade Made Warriors More Mature 'in the Sense of Experience'

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors already have some of the best veteran players in the NBA in Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, and they added another seasoned contributor in Chris Paul this summer.

Paul should be a nice addition to a roster that underachieved in 2022-23, and Curry said during an appearance on the Dubs Talk podcast with Monte Poole (8:50 mark) that he believes the former Phoenix Suns guard will bring a certain level of maturity to the team next season.

"It's all about adjusting to what's the reality, right? Like I hate that we lost [Jordan Poole]. I hate that we didn't achieve our potential last year and every team has to find a way to get better so the changes were made," Curry said.

"But I like where we are in the sense of the pieces fitting and having a lot of different looks from a rotation standpoint. We're a little bit more mature now in the sense of experience and I think that's the pattern in the NBA of what affects winning."

The Warriors endured a difficult 2022-23 season that kicked off with Green punching Poole during a team practice in October. The team never fully found its footing and ended the year with a sixth-place finish in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs.

The Warriors ended up trading Poole to the Washington Wizards in the deal that landed them a 38-year-old Paul, who has been a leader on every team he has played for over his 18-year career.

With the core of Curry, Thompson and Green locked up through at least the 2023-24 season, the Warriors are hoping Paul can help them bring home another title.