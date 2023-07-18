Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says Ankle 'Feels Great' After Offseason Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes overcame an ankle injury suffered in the divisional round of the playoffs to lead the team to victory in Super Bowl LVII.

When speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mahomes said he feels like he's recovered from the injury as training camp approaches:

Mahomes added that it took him a while to regain his confidence because he wanted to avoid re-injuring his ankle. He added that he doesn't plan on overworking the injury at the start of training camp.

"I think even going into OTAs a little bit, I still was a little timid about running and cutting and doing stuff like that. But when I got closer to vet minicamp and the later OTA stage, I got that confidence back in my ankle," Mahomes said. "I'm sure I'm not going to be running a lot right now. But we'll be testing it, especially in these half-gassers. So I'll make sure that it's ready to go."

Mahomes is hoping to help the Chiefs become the first back-to-back champions since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.