X

CFB

NEWSTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr. Headline Preseason All-Pac-12 Football Teams

    Doric SamJuly 18, 2023

    Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) practices ahead of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Tulane, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. The Cotton Bowl is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    AP Photo/Sam Hodde

    The 2023 Preseason All-Pac-12 teams were released on Tuesday, with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner leading the way.

    USC quarterback Caleb Williams headlined the All-Pac-12 first team, while Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was the top name on the second team.

    Brandon Marcello @bmarcello

    The media's Preseason All-Pac-12 Team <a href="https://t.co/5tSkEAcIRi">pic.twitter.com/5tSkEAcIRi</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.