Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Named to 99 Club in Madden NFL 24 Player Ratings

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After winning his second career NFL MVP and Super Bowl title last season, Patrick Mahomes is back in the Madden NFL 99 Club.

EA Sports announced Friday the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is back in the exclusive group prior to the release of Madden NFL 24 on Aug. 15.

This marks Mahomes' third time in the 99 Club for a Madden NFL release, tied with Aaron Rodgers for third-most appearances by a quarterback in the history of the game. He was previously in the group in Madden NFL 20 and 22.

Peyton Manning (six) and Tom Brady (four) are the only quarterbacks with more appearances in the 99 Club than Mahomes.

Despite establishing himself as the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL last season, Mahomes never earned an in-season update to join the 99 Club. He started with a 95 overall rating coming off a down (by his standard) 2021 season.

"Obviously, I'm disappointed that I'm not 99," Mahomes said of his Madden NFL 23 rating in July 2022. "Everybody wants to be 99, but it's a good rating. I'm going to try to work my way back up to 99 through my play on the field."

Even as he was on his way to leading the NFL in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41), Mahomes only made it to a 98 overall rating during an in-season update.

A dominant postseason performance cemented Mahomes' status as the best quarterback in the NFL. The 27-year-old threw for 703 yards, completed 72 percent of his attempts and had seven touchdowns without an interception in three playoff games.

Mahomes put up those numbers in the playoffs despite suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter of Kansas City's AFC Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.