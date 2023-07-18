NFL Rumors: Veteran RBs Start Group Text After Barkley, Jacobs Fail to Sign Contracts

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After star running backs Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard failed to receive long-term deals from their respective teams before Monday's deadline, veteran players at the position are reportedly banding together to address the disappointing developments.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, "veteran running backs have organized a group text chain, during which they have been commiserating about the current market at the position — and brainstorming regarding strategies for improving the situation."

The news of none of those players securing long-term deals hit running backs hard on Monday.

Jacobs was an absolute force for the Las Vegas Raiders last season after leading the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards and 2,053 yards from scrimmage. Barkley was the focal point of the New York Giants offense and registered a career-high 1,312 yards. Pollard earned his first Pro Bowl selection after assuming the lead-back role for the Dallas Cowboys.

While all of them are franchise-tagged, Pollard is the only one who signed his $10.1 million tender. Barkley and Jacobs are expected to hold out of training camp, which begins next week.

Multiple running backs took to social media to show support for the trio, as players of their caliber shouldn't have to struggle to get paid what they deserve. Florio noted that the Twitter posts represent the first step for them to try to enact change.

"While that alone won't do anything, it's important for the wheel to squeak as loudly as possible," Florio wrote. "They need to be heard. They need to get media to make the case on their behalf. They need to get fans to understand the situation."

The last time a running back signed a multiyear extension worth $10 million or more per year was when Nick Chubb signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Cleveland Browns in 2021. Teams have devalued the running back position in recent years because of the ability to continue to add younger, fresher players through the draft.

Florio outlined the possible next steps for running backs to take if they hope to change how they're viewed around the league.

"Ideally, the group will appoint a leader who will collect information, identify options, make recommendations, and encourage the group to accept the proposed plan of action — and to act on it," he stated.