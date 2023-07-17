Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, More RBs Issue Support for Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The NFL's deadline to sign franchise-tagged players to long-term deals came and went on Monday, with three of the top running backs in the league not getting the contract extensions they were seeking from their respective teams.

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley, Las Vegas Raiders speedster Josh Jacobs and Dallas Cowboys lead back Tony Pollard all failed to reach agreements on long-term deals, putting them in position to play the 2023 season on the $10.1 million franchise tender. The only position group with a franchise tender value lower than that is kickers and punters.

However, Pollard is the only one of the three to sign his franchise tag, with all indications pointing to Barkley and Jacobs holding out of training camp and possibly beyond. All three of them can become unrestricted free agents in the 2024 offseason.

After the disappointing news, multiple running backs from around the league, including Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler, took to Twitter to voice their support for the three players who aren't being paid what they believe they deserve:

Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards and 2,053 yards from scrimmage last season. Barkley ran for a career-high 1,312 yards and finished third in NFL Comeback Player of the Year voting. Pollard was named to his first Pro Bowl after emerging as the No. 1 option above Ezekiel Elliott in the Cowboys backfield.

However, the running back position has long been devalued across the NFL, and Monday's news is just the latest example of that.

Teams are less willing to commit major money to aging rushers when they can replace them through the draft every year. A running back hasn't been signed to a multi-year deal worth $10 million or more per year since Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb in 2021.

It remains to be seen if the Giants, Raiders or Cowboys will suffer on the field after failing to keep their lead backs happy.