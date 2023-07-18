49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Trey Lance 'Is Beloved in Our Locker Room' amid NFL Rumors

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Trey Lance's long-term future with the San Francisco 49ers may be shakier than ever, but the embattled quarterback has the full support of his teammates.

"Trey is beloved in our locker room," fullback Kyle Juszczyk said on the Haberman and Middlekauff podcast. "Everybody loves Trey. The dude really does work his ass off. He's super personable. He is a very well-liked guy. So for whatever reason that he wasn't at the basketball game, it's not because we don't like him."

Lance has been battling Sam Darnold throughout the offseason for the backup job behind presumed starter Brock Purdy, who is recovering from a UCL tear in his elbow. Darnold and Lance have split reps during the 49ers' offseason workout program, with the 2021 first-round pick not separating himself to a degree fitting his pedigree.

"I think, going into camp, Sam Darnold has the edge [to win the backup job]," ESPN's Adam Schefter said last month on the Pat McAfee Show.

Lance has started just four NFL games over his first two seasons and has not done much to impress in any outing. He's thrown for 797 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions while adding 235 yards and a score as a rusher.

The 49ers went into last season with Lance installed as their unquestioned starter, but he suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 2 and was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo. Purdy burst onto the scene late in the 2022 campaign after Garoppolo suffered an injury of his own, winning his first seven starts (including playoffs) before losing in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Schefter also noted the trade market was nonexistent for Lance this offseason.

"There really was never a lot of interest in Trey Lance. For what they gave up and for what they'd get back, which is not very much at all, it doesn't make sense to trade him. There was no trade market," Schefter said.

As it stands, Lance has a ton to prove in order to salvage his time in San Francisco. But despite concerns from fans, it appears his teammates have his back.