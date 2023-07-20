Chiefs' Travis Kelce Joins 99 Club for Madden NFL 24; Sets Record for TE Appearances

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce has hit another milestone in his already-historic career after receiving a 99 overall rating in the upcoming release of Madden NFL 24.

EA Sports announced the eight-time Pro Bowler is in the 99 Club for the fourth time, setting a new record for tight ends. Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Gates were both in the 99 Club three times during their careers, respectively.

Kelce worked his way back into the club after being dropped from the group when last year's game launched. He initially had a 98 overall rating, but received a bump up to 99 in an update from EA Sports after Week 15.

This is only the second time Kelce will be in the 99 Club when the game launches. The first time was three years ago with Madden NFL 21. He received an in-season boost in Madden NFL 22.

When the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins last offseason, it was a bet on Kelce being able to remain a high-level player even as he moves into his mid-30s. He showed no signs of slowing down with a career-high 110 receptions and 1,338 yards.

One of the most consistently dominant players in the NFL, Kelce is certainly worthy of representing his position in the 99 Club. He's been named to the All-Pro team in each of the past seven seasons, including four first-team selections.

Kelce has recorded 1,000 receiving yards in seven consecutive years. No other tight end in NFL history has more than four seasons with at least 1,000 yards over the course of their entire career.

The 33-year-old owns three of the top five receiving seasons by a tight end in league history. He set a career-high with 12 touchdown receptions in 2022 to help the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl title in the past four seasons.