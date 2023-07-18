Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams Headline Top 10 NFL WR Rankings by Coaches, Execs

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Justin Jefferson is the gold standard in the NFL when it comes to wide receivers, at least in the eyes of the league's executives, coaches, scouts and players.

ESPN surveyed those around the league to determine the top 10 players at each position as part of its ongoing offseason series. It released the wide receiver list Tuesday, and the Minnesota Vikings playmaker is No. 1.

He is followed by Davante Adams and Ja'Marr Chase in the full top 10:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

2. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

7. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

8. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

9. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

10. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

That Jefferson is No. 1 comes as no surprise.

After all, the newest member of the coveted 99 club in Madden was unstoppable last season on the way to 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the NFL in catches, receiving yards and receiving yards per game (106.4) and was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

It was more of the same for the 2020 first-round pick, who has reached the 1,400 receiving yard mark in each of his three seasons and joined Calvin Johnson and Antonio Brown as the only wide receivers in league history to post back-to-back 1,600-yard campaigns.

"You can put him in all 32 offenses, and he will produce and fit in seamlessly," an NFC executive said. "Most consistent, most complete, the ability to separate, has a knack to make the play when it needs to be made, shows up in big moments. The game is just really natural to him. Can beat doubles and can work inside or out."

Jefferson is just one example of the incredible young talent at the wide receiver position in today's NFL.

In fact, five of the pass-catchers in the top 10 are 25 years old or younger. Chase, A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and CeeDee Lamb should also continue putting up excellent numbers for years to come as the league further relies on game-changing playmakers on the outside.

It is a testament to how deep the position is that San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel isn't even in the top 10 despite his ability to impact the game as both a pass-catcher and running back. He is just one season removed from leading the league at 18.2 yards per catch on the way to 1,405 receiving yards in 2021.

Samuel led the honorable mentions category alongside Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals, Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets, Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins and DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Perhaps members of that group will climb from honorable mention to the top 10 next year much like Lamb, Terry McLaurin and Brown did from 2022 to 2023.

But none of them are going to take Jefferson's spot if he continues his trajectory of dominance.