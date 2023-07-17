Vikings' Justin Jefferson Named to 99 Club in Madden NFL 24 Player Ratings

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Justin Jefferson is the newest member of the 99 Club.

EA Sports announced the Minnesota Vikings wideout reached the coveted 99 overall rating ahead of the launch of Madden 24 next month.

Jefferson is the first Minnesota Vikings receiver to hit the 99 overall mark, with not even peak Randy Moss earning that honor. While some may quibble with the fact Moss topped out at 98 overall, it's hard to argue Jefferson hasn't earned his 99.

The LSU product has had arguably the greatest start to a career for a receiver in NFL history. He's racked up 324 receptions, 4,825 yards and 25 touchdowns since being taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections each season. Jefferson was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 after racking up 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight receptions.

The 99 Club for Madden 23 included just three players: Aaron Donald, Davante Adams, Trent Williams and Myles Garrett. Jefferson spearheading this year's crew is no surprise, and it feels likely he'll be joined by some carryovers from last season—it's hard to argue against any of last year's group—and a newcomer or two. Coming off a campaign that saw him win regular season and Super Bowl MVP, it would be a bit of a shock if Patrick Mahomes did not earn the coveted 99 rating as well.

Madden 24 launches on all major video game platforms on August 15. Among the new features in the game is the anticipated return of Superstar mode, the introduction of FieldSENSE Technology and several improvements to existing game modes.