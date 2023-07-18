Raw Has Been on Fire Lately, SummerSlam Could Be An All-Timer and More WWE Raw Takes

Raw Has Been on Fire Lately, SummerSlam Could Be An All-Timer and More WWE Raw TakesJuly 18, 2023
WWE Raw continued to rocket forward with a focus on SummerSlam 2023. The July 17 edition of the red brand featured great wrestling and exciting verbal clashes of top acts.
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens successfully defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.
Cody Rhodes wanted Brock Lesnar, and he got him. The Beast Incarnate hurt him in front of an Atlanta, Georgia crowd that welcomed home The American Nightmare. The two did agree to a match for SummerSlam.
Becky Lynch called out Trish Stratus and got her SummerSlam match as long as she defeats Zoey Stark next week. However, she would be forced to get a special tattoo if she lost that match instead.
Gunther brutalized Matt Riddle in a short but competitive rematch. After his win, he called out Drew McIntyre to step up to him next.
Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville took advantage of Raquel Rodriguez, who had been injured by Rhea Ripley and captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Tommaso Ciampa after he cost The Artist another chance to get even against Bronson Reed. This sealed a heel turn for Nakamura.
It was a busy night and one that continues the momentum of Raw as the hottest WWE show on television.
Monday Night Raw is on Fire
The most consistent WWE show on television right now is Monday Night Raw. While The Bloodline carries Friday Night SmackDown, the red brand is driven by a diverse roster of great performers that keep delivering quality matches and moments.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have not had a bad match in 2023 together or apart, delivering a memorable Undisputed Tag Team Championships match against The Judgment Day.
Gunther makes every Intercontinental Championship defense must-watch. His latest physical sprint against Matt Riddle was a dominant and enthralling display.
Alpha Academy and Viking Raiders reached their climax in a Viking Rules match that was wild fun. Shinsuke Nakamura and Bronson Reed consistently deliver together.
The women did not get much time in the ring, but made up for it with great promos. Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus and Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler continued to build. Liv Morgan made an impact by attacking Rhea Ripley in the main event.
This was a night that highlighted what the red brand does best. It relies upon the talent of its roster, making every moment count with no unnecessary filler. This has become a trend that is sustainable for months to come.
Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville Must Be Long-Term Women's Tag Team Champions
Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville have both finally won championship gold in WWE. It has been a long road to success, but both earned this opportunity by steadily finding new ways to stay relevant.
The Jersey Devil went from a legitimate MMA fighter to a non-wrestling-focused authority figure to a comedy role where she needed every advantage to pull off a victory.
The Hot Mess broke her wrist in her SmackDown debut and was released from her contract during her recovery. Since her 2023 return, she has gotten over with minimal screen time, maximizing her minutes in a "Karen" role.
Together, they rose up the ranks of the women's tag team division from joke teams to champions in a matter of months. While some of this is because the division remains shallow, it is also a testament to the work of these women over more established names.
They will be the fifth new team to hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in 2023. The turnaround rate with the titles has been disappointing.
It is time to stick with a team. Green and Deville don't have to immediately feud with each other or go after the Women's World Championship. They can stay together and face a variety of opponents.
This could be the team that can give stability to the women's tag team division. It is up to WWE to commit completely to them.
It Was the Wrong Time to Turn Shinsuke Nakamura
Shinsuke Nakamura had returned to a familiar role in WWE, embracing an adoring fan base with his signature swagger. He could have easily worked as a babyface for years to come.
Instead, he has turned heel due to his recent frustrations. If recent weeks are any indication, he may be joining forces with The Miz and Bronson Reed.
This is not a group that benefits The Artist. The last time he worked with a group, he was overshadowed by Sami Zayn and Cesaro. He cannot afford that again at 43 years old. This could be his last chance to rise to main-event status.
Many other wrestlers could have benefited from working with The A-Lister instead or just a fresh heel turn on a roster that is limited for top villains.
Unless WWE has a very clear plan for Nakamura that will allow him to still stand out on his own, this was a move that could leave The Artist without credibility again sooner than later.
WWE SummerSlam 2023 Shaping Up to Be All-Time Great Show
SummerSlam is the number-two show for WWE every year, often booked with a similar degree of care to WrestleMania. This year, the card is shaping up perfectly as a climax to a great streak of premium live events this spring and summer.
Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar III is official, and a stipulation will likely be added to make that a brutal affair. Becky Lynch will have to go through some hurdles to get a rematch with Trish Stratus, but the two are certain to work hard to make their second match special.
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are cutting the best promos of their careers, showing how much their match at SummerSlam means to them. Rhea Ripley has a new opponent in Liv Morgan, certain to push her to her limit.
Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre is an absolute showstealer in the making. Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Finn Bálor will have something to prove in a grudge match that has been seven years in the making.
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso will be the main event and a special one at that while Raw has added multiple matches that could have headlined a smaller PLE.
This is the kind of SummerSlam card that will get everyone talking. If these matches get the time and attention they deserve, there is no reason this show could not stand amongst the all-time greats with dream matches across the board.