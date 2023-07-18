Raw Has Been on Fire Lately, SummerSlam Could Be An All-Timer and More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE Raw continued to rocket forward with a focus on SummerSlam 2023. The July 17 edition of the red brand featured great wrestling and exciting verbal clashes of top acts.



Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens successfully defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.



Cody Rhodes wanted Brock Lesnar, and he got him. The Beast Incarnate hurt him in front of an Atlanta, Georgia crowd that welcomed home The American Nightmare. The two did agree to a match for SummerSlam.



Becky Lynch called out Trish Stratus and got her SummerSlam match as long as she defeats Zoey Stark next week. However, she would be forced to get a special tattoo if she lost that match instead.



Gunther brutalized Matt Riddle in a short but competitive rematch. After his win, he called out Drew McIntyre to step up to him next.



Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville took advantage of Raquel Rodriguez, who had been injured by Rhea Ripley and captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.



Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Tommaso Ciampa after he cost The Artist another chance to get even against Bronson Reed. This sealed a heel turn for Nakamura.



It was a busy night and one that continues the momentum of Raw as the hottest WWE show on television.

