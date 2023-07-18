9 NHL Players Who Are Slated to Break Out Next Season

0 of 9

Breakout seasons are the most fun a player can have and it creates so much excitement for their teammates.

For the fans, it gives them hope for the future knowing they might be watching the next superstar in the league.

Fewer things are more exciting in the NHL than seeing a young player hitting their stride and becoming a player you have to make time to watch. The future can bring about anything and that player realizing their potential--or maybe playing out of their mind for a full year--it's glorious.

The other fun part of breakout seasons is trying to figure out which player(s) will be the next ones to shine. Fortunately, that's what we're here to do.

Looking out around the league, a breakout star generally is a young player that's had a taste of the NHL and showed something in those shining moments that there's more to come. Not everyone can be Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, or Alex Ovechkin and blow up on the scene immediately. For breakout players, the fuse gets lit early on and the explosion of goals and assists that comes later on can be fit for the 4th of July.

We picked out nine players to keep your eyes on when October comes. Come join us and be the ultimate hockey hipster and say you were there before they became huge stars.