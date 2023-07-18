X

NBA

    Hot Takes from Cavs' Win Over Rockets in 2023 NBA Summer League Championship

    Doric SamJuly 18, 2023

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Emoni Bates celebrates after a play against the Houston Rockets during the first half of a NBA summer league championship basketball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    AP Photo/John Locher

    The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their dominance in NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas with a 99-78 win over the Houston Rockets in Monday night's championship game. It's their first-ever summer league title.

    With the win, the Cavs close out the summer league session in Las Vegas with a perfect 6-0 record. The best defensive team in the league last season, Cleveland carried over its impeccable defense to the summer and held opponents to an average of under 90 points. The Rockets had entered Monday's matchup averaging a league-best 110.2 points per game.

    The Cavs were led by a trio of players who look like they have the chance to be effective rotational players in the NBA in Isaiah Mobley, Sam Merrill and Emoni Bates.

    Mobley, the older brother of Cavs star center Evan Mobley, led the way with 28 points and 11 rebounds on his way to earning the championship MVP award. Merrill continued to light it up, finishing with 27 points and six three-pointers to up his total to 25 triples in summer league. Bates, this year's second-round pick, added 19 points for his sixth straight double-digit scoring performance.

    The young Cavs were the talk of NBA Twitter on Monday after securing the summer league championship:

    ESPN Cleveland @ESPNCleveland

    Cavs 2023 Summer League team <a href="https://t.co/UyqYz18Kp3">pic.twitter.com/UyqYz18Kp3</a>

    Evan Mobley 2024 DPOY @TheCavsJack

    Luke Travers, Sam Merrill, Emoni Bates, Isaiah Mobley, and Craig Porter Jr. <a href="https://t.co/BmcWh5U03u">pic.twitter.com/BmcWh5U03u</a>

    Nick Pedone @NickPedone12

    Sam Merrill deserves regular season minutes.

    jovi @Jovzilla

    Isaiah Mobley &amp; Emoni Bates in Summer League. <a href="https://t.co/p2VbInz1JR">pic.twitter.com/p2VbInz1JR</a>

    🤽🏾‍♂️ @Xce11ent

    Isaiah Mobley, Sam Merrill, and Emoni Bates <a href="https://t.co/3jdt0WxIPX">pic.twitter.com/3jdt0WxIPX</a>

    BOGUS. @WhereIsMeechie

    Isaiah Mobley looking like Hakeem Olajuwon in summer league

    Across The Cavs (Offseason) @AcrossCavs

    I just wish Isaiah Mobley could've been active in the playoffs against the Knicks.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a>

    Ryan @rvpats1212

    Emoni Bates and Sam Merrill can hoop. You love to see it. I am a big believer in Emoni, he is showing me something every game

    Zach @PhenoMVP

    Isaiah Mobley against the Rockets <a href="https://t.co/bYPgVdOFNV">pic.twitter.com/bYPgVdOFNV</a>

    Ben @BenjiCastvital

    Isaiah Mobley is proving to be somebody and Emoni is special. We're about to have a great season.

    Ki @kiande2015

    Man the Cavs really have some great young talent. Emoni Bates and Sam Merrill are 🔥🔥🔥

    Marquis @CandymanMC

    Isaiah Mobley a bucket and his brother the defensive anchor 😳

    cam @vlatkofan4l

    isaiah mobley the real summer league mvp

    NATE‼️ @NateRxw

    Isaiah Mobley is NBA ready its too easy out there

    The Rockets were led by Nate Hinton, who finished with a team-high 18 points. 2023 summer league MVP Cam Whitmore scored 14 points but was held to 6-of-17 shooting from the field.

    The Cavs are surely hoping to carry the momentum from summer league into the 2023-24 season. Cleveland is coming off a disappointing first-round playoff exit, so the team will be looking to bounce back with a better showing this year.