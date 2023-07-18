Lakers Should Prioritize Talent from Summer League Roster amid Christian Wood Rumors

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for another run at the playoffs, and we now know that LeBron James will be back and leading the charge.

The Lakers have put together a strong roster through the early goings of free agency. Los Angeles managed to retain Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell while adding the likes of Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish.



Los Angeles isn't done, however, and is still looking to add another big to round out its 14-player active roster.



"We are actively in the market to add another big," general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters during L.A.'s summer league game against the Charlotte Hornets.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, both Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are under consideration by Los Angeles.



Wood is arguably the top center remaining on the free-agent market, and he'd fit what the Lakers are hoping to do offensively—per Buha, L.A. is hoping to utilize more two-big lineups with Anthony Davis.



However, adding Wood without orchestrating a sign-and-trade could be difficult because of Los Angeles' cap situation. According to Buha, the Lakers are "expected" to use the veteran minimum on any player they sign outright.



The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly open to doing a sign-and-trade with Wood, though the parameters would potentially be problematic for the Lakers.

"The issue for the Mavericks: They are already hard-capped and only $9 million and change away from hitting the NBA's first luxury-tax apron, so it has been stressed to me that they would have to really like the player they receive in return to partake in such a deal," NBA insider Marc Stein wrote on Sunday.



As Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently discussed, the prospect of acquiring Wood in a sign-and-trade is far less attractive than that of signing him outright. The Lakers would have to give up a valuable player to get a deal done, and what Wood can offer isn't worth parting with a key contributor.



Los Angeles may eventually move on from Russell in order to find a "better player or fit," Buha reported on June 16. Dealing him now in a bid for Wood, however, both leave L.A. with a hole at point guard and work against its plan to potentially upgrade the position at the trade deadline.



So, the Lakers should look to options like Biyombo instead, and along the way, they should be sure to keep in mind their standouts from this year's summer league.



Max Christie—who was recently named to the All-Summer League second team—was a regular highlight-maker. He's shown tremendous growth offensively this offseason and appears to be working his way further into the regular-season rotation.



"His habits are very unique," Lakers assistant/summer league coach JD DuBois said, per Khobi Price of the Orange County Register. "He's always there early, takes care of his body, he eats right [and] does the extra work."

While Christie going to provide an upgrade over Russell at point guard, he could potentially spell Reaves, who in turn, might see more time as a ball-handler this season.



"The Lakers plan on running more of their offense through Reaves next season, unlocking the point guard skills he's flashed through his first two years in the league," Buha wrote on July 1.

Los Angeles' desire for a third big behind Davis and Hayes could potentially be filled by two-way free agent Colin Castleton, who averaged 20.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per 40 minutes during the summer league.



While summer-league numbers must be taken with a grain of salt, the terrific on-court awareness, precision passing and stiff defense Castleton has showcased will translate to the NBA.



If the Lakers want a big who can shine in the pick-and-roll, Castleton can be that player.



The Lakers have no reason to even entertain the idea of a Wood sign-and-trade with Castleton waiting in the wings.



Fellow two-way free agent D'Moi Hodge has also been impressive on both ends of the court. He had 21 points, five steals, five rebounds and three assists in L.A.'s final game of the summer.



While rookie first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino and second-round pick Maxwell Lewis may not be ready to contribute immediately, the Lakers have young players who can. They need to take advantage of their depth and during what is expected to be a lengthy run into the postseason.



While this shouldn't preclude L.A. from seeking another center on a veteran-minimum deal—or eventually replacing Russell if an upgrade opportunity presents itself—the Lakers should prioritize developing and finding roles for their young players before making any drastic moves before the start of the season.

