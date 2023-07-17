Lakers Must Move on to Different Frontcourt Targets amid Christian Wood Trade Rumors

0 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The idea of a Christian Wood addition being the bow that wraps up a productive 2023 NBA offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers is, in theory, an intriguing one.



In reality, though, it's loaded with potential pitfalls that should convince the Purple and Gold to move on to alternatives.



The Lakers are seeking another center to fill out their roster and have given Wood "consideration" for the job, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha. But L.A. only has minimum money to offer, and the fact Wood hasn't signed yet suggests that's not enough to get him.



NBA insider Marc Stein recently opined that financial constraints could be getting in the way of a Wood signing. While a sign-and-trade is theoretically an option, Stein reported the Dallas Mavericks would only have interest in such a move if they "really like the player they receive in return."



The Lakers don't need Wood badly enough to open a roster hole just to have him cover up the one he'd be filling. That's why it's time for L.A. to close the door on adding Wood and move on to different frontcourt options.

