Lakers Must Move on to Different Frontcourt Targets amid Christian Wood Trade Rumors
The idea of a Christian Wood addition being the bow that wraps up a productive 2023 NBA offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers is, in theory, an intriguing one.
In reality, though, it's loaded with potential pitfalls that should convince the Purple and Gold to move on to alternatives.
The Lakers are seeking another center to fill out their roster and have given Wood "consideration" for the job, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha. But L.A. only has minimum money to offer, and the fact Wood hasn't signed yet suggests that's not enough to get him.
NBA insider Marc Stein recently opined that financial constraints could be getting in the way of a Wood signing. While a sign-and-trade is theoretically an option, Stein reported the Dallas Mavericks would only have interest in such a move if they "really like the player they receive in return."
The Lakers don't need Wood badly enough to open a roster hole just to have him cover up the one he'd be filling. That's why it's time for L.A. to close the door on adding Wood and move on to different frontcourt options.
Pursuing Wood Seems Like a Waste of Time
It's fine for the Lakers to want Wood. In fact, the interest is completely justified.
There aren't many players who can match his combination of size (6'10") and skill. Over the past three seasons, he's been a nightly source of 18.1 points (on 50.9 percent shooting), 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 threes (38.1 percent) and 1.1 blocks. Those numbers would look good anywhere, L.A. included.
Still, interest only matters if it's being reciprocated, and there's no reason to think that's the case here. More than a week has passed since Buha reported the Lakers' interest in Wood. If he wanted what they were offering, he presumably would've taken it already.
And L.A. can forget about the sign-and-trade scenario. Dallas wants to be incentivized to do such a deal, and the Lakers can't (or, at least, shouldn't) offer that incentive. With Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes on the roster, L.A. is basically shopping for a third big. That's not a big enough need to warrant sacrificing real assets.
Wood's Weaknesses Could Be Problematic Come Playoff Time
As intriguing as Wood appears on paper, that hasn't always translated to on-court success.
He gets his stats, sure, but they haven't always impacted his team in a positive fashion. In fact, over the past two seasons—the only campaigns in which he's cleared the 1,500 minute mark—his teams have been 1.9 points worse per 100 possessions with him than without, per Basketball-Reference.com.
His defensive energy comes and goes. He is not a playmaker (career 1.5 assists and 1.5 turnovers per game). While he's active on the boards, you wouldn't call him an elite rebounder. His ability to create and convert his own offensive chances is nice, but it doesn't really elevate the players around him.
If he was as good as his per-game numbers suggest, he probably would've found a permanent home by now. Instead, he has played on seven teams in seven seasons, and his most recent employer, the Dallas Mavericks, ditched the idea of bringing him back before free agency even started. That's telling.
Waiting for Wood Could Take Other Potential Targets off the Table
The longer the Lakers wait for Wood, the shallower the pool of alternative candidates could get.
The market isn't waiting for L.A.—or Wood—to make a decision. It keeps moving without them and potentially could leave the Lakers behind.
Bol Bol is someone who theoretically could have interested the Lakers, but he's off the board now after signing with the Phoenix Suns. Bismack Biyombo, whom Buha reported also interests the Lakers, could sign elsewhere at any time. The same goes for any other unsigned center who is on L.A.'s radar.
If the Lakers had a great chance of getting Wood, one could argue his talent level makes him worth the wait. But they don't. He might want more than minimum money, and L.A. can't offer that without doing a sign-and-trade that takes someone off the roster.
The odds of Wood hitting Hollywood aren't high enough for the Lakers to let this pursuit stand in their way of alternatives.