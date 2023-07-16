Suns Rumors: Bol Bol Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Being Waived by Magic

Elsa/Getty Images

Continuing to build their bench with young, inexpensive talent, the Phoenix Suns agreed to a one-year deal with center Bol Bol, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

When they acquired Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards earlier in the offseason, the biggest concern was the depth on a team that was incredibly thin in the postseason, eventually losing in six games to Denver Nuggets.

Now, they add a quality back up big for Deandre Ayton in Bol, who's coming off the best season of his career in his lone year with the Orlando Magic.

The Suns were busy Sunday morning, signing Bol shortly after trading away point guard Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for a second-round pick and cash considerations. They also acquired three second-rounders for a pick swap from the Magic.

Since trading for Beal and creating one of the best offensive trios in the league along with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Phoenix has been building a solid rotation that should make it an even bigger force in the Western Conference.

In addition to Bol, the Suns have also brought in Drew Eubanks, Keita Bates-Diop, Yuta Watanabe, Chimezie Metu, Eric Gordon and re-signed Damion Lee and Josh Okogie. They also drafted Toumani Camara in the second-round and he ended up having a strong stint at Vegas Summer League.

Bol will be excited to join a roster filled with so much talent. He'll be particularly enthused to work with Durant, who he's claimed as being his favorite player growing up as a big man with guard-like skills.

Last season, Bol averaged a career-high 9.1 points per game with Orlando to go along with 5.8 rebounds, one assist and 1.2 blocks in 21.5 minutes a night, all career-highs. The Suns will be hoping for that growth to continue while he's in the Valley.