NBA Rumors: Suns Trade Cam Payne to Spurs, Acquire 3 2nd-Round Draft Picks from Magic

The Phoenix Suns had a busy Sunday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported they traded guard Cam Payne, a second-round pick and cash to the San Antonio Spurs. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported they agreed to a one-year deal with Bol Bol and noted they landed three future second-round picks from the Orlando Magic for a 2026 first-round picks swap.

Charania summarized the situation:

While the Suns made waves this offseason with the addition of Bradley Beal to a starting lineup that already featured Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, it was fair to worry about organizational depth and overall draft pick capital.

Yet that seems to be less of a concern at this point.

"Across the past two weeks, the Suns have replenished draft capital post-Durant and Beal trades," Wojnarowski wrote. "They've added six second-round picks to go with the four first-rounders in the team's arsenal—and another good young player in Bol."

Bobby Marks of ESPN added more details:

Bol will provide some depth alongside Ayton in the frontcourt, which could help the Suns compete with the likes of Nikola Jokić, Anthony Davis and other talented bigs in the daunting Western Conference.

As for San Antonio, Payne is a playoff-tested guard who can help it in the shift from rebuilding mode to contender status in the Victor Wembanyama era.

The Murray State product appeared in 48 games last season and averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range. The Suns would often rely on him to provide Chris Paul with a breather in recent years, and he frequently provided a spark off the bench.

In all, Payne has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Suns and has 53 playoff games on his resume.

He won't be asked to carry the team for the Spurs, but he is a veteran presence who can take advantage of the spacing created by Wembanyama with his outside shooting. That should help him carve out a significant role in the team's rotation.