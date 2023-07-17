Cowboys Rumors: Tony Pollard Doesn't Agree to New Contract Ahead of Deadline

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys committed to Tony Pollard as their lead running back for the 2023 season when they used their franchise tag on him, but his future with the team beyond this year is not guaranteed.

Pollard and the Cowboys failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension prior to Monday's 4 p.m. deadline, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, meaning the 26-year-old will play this season on his one-year franchise tender before becoming a free agent next offseason.

