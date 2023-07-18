Will The Usos Remain Top Guys Once Roman Reigns' Bloodline Storyline Concludes?

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Thanks to the success of the Bloodline storyline these past three years, The Usos now find themselves more over than at any other point in their decorated WWE careers.

They've been integral to the angle since its start in late 2020, but only this year have both men come into their own as main-event players. Jey Uso is far from the same Superstar who challenged Roman Reigns for his prized possession in the ThunderDome and Jimmy Uso has also stepped up his game in a major way.

Based on everything we've seen so far on SmackDown, all roads seemed to be headed to SummerSlam, where Jey will presumably challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This is after Jey became the first person to pin The Tribal Chief since December 2019 in a tag team main event at Money in the Bank.

The outcome of their championship clash feels fairly set in stone, but there are several factors that will determine whether The Usos will remain top guys once they're finished feuding with The Bloodline.