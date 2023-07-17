Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen Lead Top 10 NFL QB Rankings by Coaches, Execs

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Patrick Mahomes brought home his second regular season MVP, his second Super Bowl MVP and his second Lombardi Trophy last season.

Now, he's officially regained his standing as the NFL's best quarterback, according to voters around the league.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler surveyed NFL executives, coaches, players and scouts who nearly unanimously voted Mahomes as the NFL's best quarterback. Mahomes received all but two of the first-place votes in Fowler's poll, with the others going to Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.

Here is a look at how the entire top 10 played out.

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets) Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

