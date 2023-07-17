Mexico Fans Celebrate Winning 2023 Gold Cup Title After Beating Panamá in Final

RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

For the first 88 minutes of the 2023 Gold Cup between Mexico and Panamá, the score was knotted up at zero.

As fans, media and enthusiasts alike were preparing for extra time, Mexico wanted to take it in regulation.

Santiago Giménez received a pass at midfield, made a juke move around the defenders and broke towards the net. He had leverage for a powerful blast, but instead opted to use a change-up kick.

The ball slowly ascended into the back of the net and Mexico took home the trophy. While the hysterics in the final minute made for a great ending, Mexico did score a goal earlier that was disallowed, making the victory tally even sweeter.

Following the victory, fans of Mexico celebrated the victory while acknowledging the nerves brought up by the intense match.

The game saw a sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium that was bigger than Super Bowl LVI.

Mexico's win is the ninth Gold Cup in its history, which is more than any other nation in the tournament.