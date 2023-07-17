X

    Mexico Fans Celebrate Winning 2023 Gold Cup Title After Beating Panamá in Final

    Jack MurrayJuly 17, 2023

    Mexico's forward Henry Martin (C) celebrates scoring a goal which was later disallowed after a VAR review during the Concacaf 2023 Gold Cup final football match between Mexico and Panama at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP) (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)
    RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

    For the first 88 minutes of the 2023 Gold Cup between Mexico and Panamá, the score was knotted up at zero.

    As fans, media and enthusiasts alike were preparing for extra time, Mexico wanted to take it in regulation.

    Santiago Giménez received a pass at midfield, made a juke move around the defenders and broke towards the net. He had leverage for a powerful blast, but instead opted to use a change-up kick.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    GIMÉNEZ IN THE 88TH MINUTE TO GIVE MEXICO THE LEAD IN THE GOLD CUP FINAL!!!! 😱🇲🇽 <a href="https://t.co/bScggtL68p">pic.twitter.com/bScggtL68p</a>

    Łukasz 😎 @UninformedKibic

    Santiago Gimenez what a brilliant run, what a goal. What a moment for the kid. Mexico been waiting for this Feyenoord boy to show what hes got and he does it on this stage in the 88th minute. Incredible!. 1-0 Mexico. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CopaOro2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CopaOro2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/XIxyZfAP1Y">pic.twitter.com/XIxyZfAP1Y</a>

    The ball slowly ascended into the back of the net and Mexico took home the trophy. While the hysterics in the final minute made for a great ending, Mexico did score a goal earlier that was disallowed, making the victory tally even sweeter.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    After a VAR review, this goal does not stand for Mexico <br><br>The score remains 0-0 in the first half <a href="https://t.co/TSwttfjTkb">pic.twitter.com/TSwttfjTkb</a>

    Following the victory, fans of Mexico celebrated the victory while acknowledging the nerves brought up by the intense match.

    Carlos Luan, Luna, and Lori fan It's Summer ☀️🏖 @CarlosA67425522

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamMexico?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamMexico</a> wins gold cup soccer ⚽️🇲🇽🏆

    20 :) @noracharlieluv

    i cant believe mexico won the gold cup like I WAS LOSING FAITH I WONT LIE <a href="https://t.co/uvE6idbhQo">pic.twitter.com/uvE6idbhQo</a>

    Serpent King @Serpent_King_10

    <a href="https://t.co/wDKzEtGOoy">pic.twitter.com/wDKzEtGOoy</a>

    BRANDON. @BRANDON5050O

    VIVA LA MEXICO 🇲🇽 WINNING THE GOLD CUP championship 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 <a href="https://t.co/BO6CwcszOP">pic.twitter.com/BO6CwcszOP</a>

    𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞 🇻🇮🇹🇹 @mementomvriii

    Best gold cup copa de oro final i seen in a longggg time

    Salvador Espino Michel @SAL_FW

    Beautiful world class gooooooool by by late sub Santiago Giménez to give El Tri a 1-0 championship victory over Los Canaleros. Mexico wins its 9th Gold Cup and defeats a spirited team in Panama. <a href="https://t.co/dZwjgPymnr">https://t.co/dZwjgPymnr</a>

    The game saw a sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium that was bigger than Super Bowl LVI.

    Josiah🥑 @bed_jartlet98

    TIL this Gold Cup final match between Mexico and Panama has a higher attendance than the Super Bowl last year in the same stadium (Sofi Field)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/Fe2ydLylJx">pic.twitter.com/Fe2ydLylJx</a>

    Mexico's win is the ninth Gold Cup in its history, which is more than any other nation in the tournament.